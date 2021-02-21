Group Rep Premieres Virtual New Play Fest UNHIDDEN FIGURES

The Group Rep pulls the curtain back on UNHIDDEN FIGURES a virtual play festival of new short plays celebrating African-American women from all walks of life in honor of Black History Month.

Written and directed by Group Rep members, performed by actors from around the world, the festival is produced by Kathleen Delaney, Brooklyn Sample and Melanie Lee.

The virtual production is edited by Doug Engalla, with video animation and sound by Hartley Powers, technical assistance by Heidi Mendez Harrison, social media by Kristin Stancato, and graphics by Doug Haverty. The festival premieres Monday, February 22, at 8:00 pm (PST) and is available after the premiere to stream on demand. Running time is 113 minutes (1 hour, 53 minutes).

Free admission. Donations encouraged to the Group Rep. To view the festival and for information please visit https://thegrouprep.com/show/unhidden-figures or leave a message at 818.763.5990.

Festival shows include:

Brave Bess written by Denise Downer, directed by Katelyn Ann Clark, performed by Juanita Dilia Olivo and Victor D'wayne Little. 1926. Aviator Bessie Coleman, the first African-American female pilot in the U.S., sits for an imagined interview with Robert S. Abbott, editor of the influential African-American newspaper the Chicago Defender.

Surgery and Divorce written by Bert Emmett, directed by Victor D'wayne Little, performed by Keyara Milliner and Adam Smith. 1963. Raisin in the Sun playwright/activist Lorraine Hansberry calls her estranged husband shortly after her meeting with the Attorney General of the U. S. to give him some rather significant news.

Black Bow written by Matthew Guthrie, directed by Kathleen Delaney, performed by Tristan Avelina Cunningham and Maria Kress. 1965. A lifelong friendship transcends time, place and racial stigma after tragedy occurs.

Mary and Sylvia & Hercules written and directed by Stevie Stern, performed by Rosibel Mejia. 1981. Mary Wilson, the first African-American zookeeper of the Maryland Zoo, is forced to send two gorillas she raised from infancy to another zoo, but before they go, she joins them in matrimony.

Piano in the Dark written by Doug Haverty, directed by Marie Broderick, performed by Landon Beatty and Kimberly Green. 1988. As the release date for her highly anticipated new album approaches, singer-songwriter Brenda Russell questions the hype surrounding it. A junior exec at her label helps her avert a crisis of confidence.

Black Flower in the White House written and directed by Tom Lazarus, performed by Michael Gabiano and Maegan McConnell. 2008. Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice makes a state visit to Libyan Dictator Muammar Gaddafi who turns out to be her secret admirer. Based on actual events.

School Project by Craig Holland, directed by Heidi Mendez Harrison, performed by Karole Bennett and Michele Schultz. 2020. A persistent high school English teacher strives to understand why her star student is struggling with her assignments.

Kizzy: The Real Wonder Woman written by Doug Haverty, directed by Disraeli Ellison, performed by Bita Arefnia, Todd Andrew Ball, T. Ryan Brennen, Cynthia Bryant, James J. Cox, Peyton Kirkner, Rudy McCollum, Bruce Nehlsen, and Cathy Diane Tomlin. 2021 For her mid-term project, a high school student does a video tribute to her hero: Kizzmekia Corbett, the African American scientist who developed the vaccine for Covid-19. She taps her friends and family to portray family and doctors using all real quotes.

Learn more at www.theGROUPrep.com.