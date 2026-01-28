Greenway Arts Alliance to Present World Premiere of THE CIRCLE

🎭 NEW! Los Angeles Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Los Angeles & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Greenway Arts Alliance will present the World Premiere Production of The Circle, A TragiComic Play written by Stacey Martino Rivera, directed by D.W. Jacobs starring Michael Brainard, Jeanette Godoy, Alma Martinez, Victoria Ratermanis, Lisa Richards, Ava Rivera, Luna Rivera, René Rivera and Lakin Valdez, with Original Music composed by Germaine Franco.

The play will be presented at Greenway Court Theatre, 544 North Fairfax Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90036 for a Four Week Run, Fridays and Saturdays at 8:00 p.m. and Sundays at 2:00 p.m., January 30 - February 22, 2026. Pay What You Can Previews will be presented on Wednesday and Thursday, January 28 and 29, 2026 at 7:00 p.m.

OPENING WEEKEND WILL INCLUDE:

- A Celebrity and VIP Opening Night with a Photo Booth on Friday, January 30th

- A performance dedicated to the late Producer C. Raul Espinoza, for which a special financial donation will be made in Espinoza's name from Greenway Arts Alliance to La Plaza de Cultura y Artes, which will have an Art Exhibit in the theatre's lobby on Saturday, January 31st

- A Panel Discussion following the Sunday, February 1st performance entitled, "Restorative Circles: Indigenous Roots To Today" moderated by

Fidel Rodriguez, a Senior Human Relations Consultant on the LA vs. Hate Team. Panelists will include: Luis R. Ruan, author of Journey To The Mountain Within: Healing Today's Youth, who has a longstanding partnership with the National Conflict Resolution Center; Maestro Jerry Teller, an award-winning author and internationally recognized expert in the areas of transformational learning, restorative practices and healing; Tanynya Hekymara, who is dedicated to social justice and wellness through her abiding passion to bring about transformational change in education, professional and community spaces; Marisol Quevedo Rerucha, author of Beyond the Surface of Restorative Practices; and Dr. Ariane White, who serves as the inaugural director of

organizational development and inclusive excellence at UCLA Library and directed the Truth, Community Healing, and Transformation (TCHT) Alliance at Loyola Marymount University (LMU).

In THE CIRCLE three generations of Medina's and Mahoney's come together over one absurd weekend in Texas. Chaos ensues, echoing the brutality of the 2016 election season and the pain felt across the country.