Graham Nash to Play Long Beach in 2025

Legendary artist Graham Nash, as a founding member of both the Hollies and Crosby, Stills and Nash, is a two-time Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee. He has seen rock history unfold at some of its seminal moments – from the launch of the British Invasion to the birth of the Laurel Canyon movement a year later. An extraordinary Grammy Award-winning renaissance artist – and self-described “simple man” – Nash was inducted twice into the Songwriters Hall of Fame, for his work with CSN and his work as a solo artist.



Towering above virtually everything that Graham Nash has accomplished in his long and multi-faceted career, stands the litany of songs that he has written and introduced to the soundtrack of our lives for nearly six decades.



Graham will be joined on stage by Todd Caldwell (keyboards and vocals), Adam Minkoff (bass, drums, guitars, and vocals), and Zach Djanikian (guitars, mandolin, drums, and vocals), performing favorites from across his sixty-year career.



Don't Miss Graham Nash: More Evenings of Songs and Stories at the Carpenter Center at 1200 Atherton Street in Long Beach on Friday, April 18, 2025.



Tickets start at $45 and go on sale this Friday, November 15, at noon at the link below.

