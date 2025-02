Golden Snitch Digital Lottery Available for HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD L.A. Premiere

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



A Golden Snitch Digital Lottery has launched for the L.A. Premiere Engagement of HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD. The lottery for the first performance is now open for entry. Performances begin in Los Angeles at the Hollywood Pantages Theatre on Saturday, February 15, 2025, and will run through June 22, 2025.

ABOUT THE DIGITAL LOTTERY & HOW TO ENTER

The Golden Snitch Digital Lottery will offer a limited number of $40 tickets for every performance in Los Angeles exclusively through the official Broadway in Hollywood App. The app can be downloaded by visiting www.BroadwayInHollywood.com/App.

The digital lottery entry window for the first performance (Sat, Feb 15th at 8pm) is now open, and will close for entries on Friday, February 14th at 10am PT. For ALL subsequent performances, the digital lottery will open at 11am two days prior to the desired performance and will close one day prior at 10am. Tickets will be available for lottery winners beginning 2 hours prior to the posted curtain time at the box office with valid ID. Lottery tickets are void if resold. For more details and restrictions, download the app, and visit the Lottery section on the Tickets tab – or visit www.BroadwayInHollywood.com/Lottery for more info.

ABOUT HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD

Based on an original story by J.K. Rowling, Jack Thorne and John Tiffany, HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD is a play by Jack Thorne, directed by John Tiffany.

HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD features movement by Steven Hoggett, set by Christine Jones, costumes by Katrina Lindsay, music & arrangements by Imogen Heap, lighting by Neil Austin, sound by Gareth Fry, illusions & magic by Jamie Harrison, music supervision & arrangements by Martin Lowe. US Casting by Jim Carnahan, CSA.

HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD is produced by Sonia Friedman Productions,

Colin Callender and Harry Potter Theatrical Productions.

ABOUT THE SHOW

From the moment eleven-year-old Harry Potter met Rubeus Hagrid, Keeper of Keys and Grounds at Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry, his adventures have left an indelible mark on popular culture. Today, over 25 years later, the Harry Potter phenomenon thrives as one of the most successful and best-loved entertainment properties in history.

J.K. Rowling’s best-selling Harry Potter novels have been brought to life in an ever-evolving, interconnected universe which is loved by millions of fans worldwide. Eight blockbuster Harry Potter films and three epic Fantastic Beasts films bring the spellbinding action to life on screen, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child mesmerizes on stage, and state-of-the-art video and mobile games from Portkey Games allow players to experience the wizarding world like never before. Fans can proudly showcase their passion through innovative consumer products, and thrill at spectacular location-based experiences - including five theme park lands at Universal Studios locations around the world.

This expanding portfolio of Warner Bros. Discovery-owned Harry Potter and Fantastic Beasts offerings includes ground-breaking touring experiences and events, each developed to celebrate special moments and locations that fans cherish, as well as the Platform 9 3⁄4 retail shops and iconic flagship store - Harry Potter New York. Wizards, Witches and Muggles alike can also discover something new as they explore behind-the-scenes secrets at Warner Bros. Studio Tour London – The Making of Harry Potter and Warner Bros. Studio Tour Tokyo – The Making of Harry Potter.

With a new HBO Original TV series based on the Harry Potter books on the way, this extended world continues to provide the community with fresh and exciting ways to interact. For its global fans, and for generations to come, it invites everyone in to find the magic for themselves.

