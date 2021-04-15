Glen Campbell Museum Announces Special Tribute Concert

The Glen Campbell Museum, Nashville's Gem of Lower Broadway, has announced a very special performance in honor of Glen Campbell's birthday this month. For one night, "A Tribute to Glen Campbell" with Ashley Campbell, Carl Jackson and Val Storey performing live will take place on the Rhinestone Cowboy's birthday, Thursday, April 22, 2021 beginning at 7:00 p.m. Doors open at 6:00 p.m.

The special tribute event brings singer/songwriter Ashley Campbell together with vocalist Val Storey and country music/bluegrass artist Carl Jackson, who played with Glen for over 12 years including a song he wrote for Glen, for a night of heartwarming music and personal stories as only Glen's daughter could tell.

Guests will enjoy a VIP experience that includes the show, complimentary birthday cake/desserts, exciting giveaways and more. Seating for the event is limited so guests are encouraged to book early. Tickets are available at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/a-tribute-to-glen-campbell-tickets-135154347291

A livestream is also available for the performance. Click here for details - https://glencampbellmuseum.veeps.com/stream/schedule

"I always feel that it is such an incredible privilege to perform the songs that my dad sang. Songs that have a special place in the lives of all the people he touched through his music and bearing his soul through his art. It is the soundtrack to my life and of so many others. I am honored to be able to celebrate my dad with music on his birthday. I hope you'll join us for this special night." - Ashley Campbell

A portion of all proceeds benefits Abe's Garden, the Alzheimer's and Memory Care Center of Excellence. To purchase tickets go to: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/a-tribute-to-glen-campbell-tickets-135154347291.