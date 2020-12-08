Garry Marshall Theatre Presents HOLIDAZE HARMONY

Recording artists and Broadway stars Terron Brooks and Kamilah Marshall reunite at the Garry Marshall Theatre for a breathtaking 60-minute holiday extravaganza: Holidaze Harmony. This year the virtual concert comes in the form of a multi-camera filming from the stage of the Garry Marshall Theatre. World premiere stream is Wednesday, December 16 at 7pm PST. On demand performances are December 17-20.

Tony-winner Jerry Mitchell says, "Kamilah and Terron are two of my 'full-out' favorites. Grab your live stream tickets for this amazing holiday concert for you and the entire family."

With effortless chemistry and stunning vocals, lifelong best friends Terron Brooks (The Soul of Broadway, NBC's The Temptations, Disney's The Lion King) and Kamilah Marshall (NBC's Hairspray! Live, Broadway's RENT, Hairspray, Bette Midler 's The Showgirl Must Go On Vegas residency and Kiss My Brass world tour) have outdone themselves with a show-stopping line-up of songs, and an intimate look into the story behind Broadway's two best friends who meet up each year for Christmas.

Produced by Garry Marshall Theatre and Dark Blue Mondaze, fan-favorite Holidaze Harmony is now available for viewers around the world to experience the unique joy only this duo can deliver. The self-proclaimed "Black Donny and Black Marie" - Kamilah and Terron mix variety show comedy, dynamic arrangements and spectacular vocals for a night like no other.

Directed by Joseph Leo Bwarie (Jersey Boys) who also produces with Dark Blue Mondaze said, "there is absolutely nothing that compares to the chemistry and vocal magic of Kamilah and Terron. The world needs this concert more than ever."

"What a journey this has been to take our show to the next level." Terron Brooks said about the show he co-created with lifelong best friend Kamilah Marshall . "It's still all the banter and bloopers that make us... us. We still reinvent holiday songs in our Kamilah and Terron way. But this year, we even shocked ourselves."

Kamilah added, "This experience has been a blessing. We cannot wait for folks in every corner of the world to have the chance to join us this Christmas."

Garry Marshall Theatre developed Holidaze Harmony with the artists to be the venue's premiere, filmed, streaming event. The hope is that this will be the first of many in a concert series produced by the Burbank theatre.

"It's truly an event," said Garry's daughter and CEO of the nonprofit, Kathleen. "Kamilah and Terron sound incredible. My dad knew them and had worked with them. Garry loved that they were not only star singers, but that they knew funny."

The three-piece band includes: Peter Smith (Music Director/piano), Nate Light (Bass), and Peter Buck (drums).