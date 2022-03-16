Garry Marshall Theatre And Impro Theatre Present JANE AUSTEN UNSCRIPTED, In The GMT Garden, April 16- May 8

Garry Marshall Theatre is kicking off its 2022 theatrical year with Jane Austen Unscripted presented on the new GMT outdoor stage, starring the critically acclaimed Impro Theatre. Join live musicians, delectable tea and treats, and the company members of Jane Austen Unscripted, in a modern, Regency comedy in the blooming Marshall Gardens. Tickets ($50-75) are available online at https://www.garrymarshalltheatre.org/jane-austen-unscripted.



Jane Austen Unscripted is a fully improvised play that brings the world of Austen to life with audience suggestions and participation. The always-new, charming, love-struck and hilarious production will be presented on the new outdoor stage at Garry Marshall Theatre.

Directed by Sara Mountjoy-Pepka and Paul Rogan and produced by Joseph Leo Bwarie for Garry Marshall Theatre and Impro Theatre Founder Dan O'Connor with Mountjoy-Pepka, Jane Austen Unscripted welcomes guests into an outdoor, English garden setting with party table seating and all the whimsy of a Regency afternoon tea. The aptly named 'GMTea Experience Ticket' invites guests to be seated at party tables closest to the action, and includes tea and treats curated by local shops and purveyors of wonderful things.

Jane Austen is without a doubt one of the most enduring authors of her day. Her wit, societal examination, and ability to create some of literature's most charismatic and poignant heroines sets the stage (literally) for a delightfully paced comedy that erupts minute by minute.

With Austen's work spanning six novels that are far-reaching to this day, Impro Theatre's Jane Austen Unscripted gives audiences the chance to, not only imagine the other books she might have written, but also create one on-the-spot. The company starts with audience suggestions and deftly creates a world of headstrong young women, brooding noblemen and eccentric relatives. With the foundation of mesmerizing courtship and manners that come undone, guests are treated to a unique story that just might rival one of Austen's delicious novels.

Audience members will find themselves amongst love-stricken ladies, dashing noblemen and charming cads. With audience-generated suggestions, a completely improvised full-length play unfolds weekend afternoons from April 16 thru May 8, 2022, with performances on Easter and Mother's Day. No performance is the same and the improvisation skills of Impro Theatre will have audiences laughing and cheering, gasping and gossiping. There are sure to be dilemmas and broken hearts, but true love is certain to triumph in this immersive afternoon of sheer entertainment!

Learn more at https://www.garrymarshalltheatre.org/jane-austen-unscripted.