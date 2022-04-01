GROUNDLINGS OF '69 Improv Comedy Show to Open This Month

The Groundlings Theatre introduces a brand-new groovy sketch show from the Groundlings Main company, "Groundlings of '69." Previews begin on April 2nd as part of a new, two show night weekend schedule for the Theatre. Opening night is April 29th. Directed by Lisa Schurga (Clipped) this sketch comedy show features appearances from Main Company members Josh Duvendeck (Parks and Recreation), Allison Dunbar (The Sopranos), Ryan Gaul (The Last O.G.), Patty Guggenheim (Florida Girls), Chris Kleckner, Laird MacIntosh, Jessica Pohly, Emily Pendergast (VEEP), Annie Sertich (Sillicon Valley), and Greg Worswick.

"Groundlings of '69" hosts previews on April 2nd, April 9th, April 16th, April 22nd from 10:00 - 11:30 PM. Opening night is on April 29th from 7:30 PM - 9:00 PM. All performances are held at the Groundlings Theatre, 7307 Melrose Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90046. Tickets are $20. For information on these events and to purchase tickets, visit www.groundlings.com.

The Groundlings Theatre is an improvisation and sketch comedy theatre that has been entertaining LA audiences since 1974. They are a non-profit organization founded by Gary Austin. The Groundlings School has been the foremost comedy training ground in Hollywood and the springboard for countless careers including comic geniuses from film and television such as Melissa McCarthy, Phil LaMarr, Jennifer Coolidge, BEN FALCONE, Will Ferrell, Ana Gasteyer, Kathy Griffin, Cheryl Hines, Chris Kattan, Taran Killam, Lisa Kudrow, Jon Lovitz, Paul Reubens, Maya Rudolph, Mindy Sterling and Kristen Wiig, among others. You can see catch Groundlings and recent alumni on shows such as Saturday Night Live (Heidi Gardner, Mikey Day, Chloe Fineman), The Righteous Gemstones (Edi Patterson & Tony Cavalero), Community (Jim Rash), Man with a Plan (Matt Cook), A.P. Bio (Lyric Lewis), Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist (Andrew Leeds), Insecure (Leonard Robinson), Veep (Emily Pendergast), Call Me Kat (Julian Gant), and much more.