GRAMMY Museum Announces Its First-Ever Free Digital Songwriting Workshop For California Students

The GRAMMY Museum®'s popular five-day songwriting workshop, Summer Session, will be offered online for the first time. The workshop, which typically takes place at GRAMMY Museum L.A. Live for Los Angeles-based students, will offer enriching content in an interactive digital format and will be available to high school students throughout California.

Summer Session provides young songwriters and composers, who are currently enrolled in high school (grades 9-12), the resources necessary to build a solid foundation in songwriting. Skills developed in the program, such as collaboration and communication, are also beneficial to workforce development across careers in and out of music.

Record producer and songwriter, Boi-1da will participate during the workshop as a guest professional where workshop students will be able to participate in a Q&A with him. Boi-1da has produced for a variety of artists and groups, most notably Drake, Rihanna, Eminem, Jay-Z, Nicki Minaj, Nas, Lana Del Rey, Kendrick Lamar, and Beyoncé and Jay-Z, among others.

The program is free and all students must apply to attend.

Session One: June 16 - June 20, 2020

Times: 10:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m.

Session Two: June 23 - June 27, 2020

Times: 10:00 am - 4:00pm

The application for this year's Summer Session is now live. The deadline to apply has been extended until June 2, 2020, or until the program is at capacity, whichever comes first. Link to apply here: grammymuseum.org/digital-summer-session





Related Articles Shows View More Los Angeles Stories