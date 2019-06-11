GOOD ENOUGH to Receive Workshop Production with TMB

TMB presents the workshop production of a world premiere play, GOOD ENOUGH, written and performed by Ted McGrath and directed by James Barbour. GOOD ENOUGH will open on Friday, July 26 and perform through Sunday, August 25 at the Lounge Theatre, 6201 Santa Monica Blvd. in Hollywood.

GOOD ENOUGH is the true journey of world renown author and story teller Ted McGrath. Playing 15 characters, McGrath takes us on an emotional roller coaster ride through addiction as he sabotages his family, his career and ultimately his life in the attempt to answer one question burning inside him his entire life: AM I GOOD ENOUGH? Now, having reclaimed his life and at the pinnacle of success, McGrath's play asks each of us that same question: Are you "Good Enough?"

ABOUT THE CREATIVE TEAM

James Barbour (Director) recently completed a nearly three year run as 'The Phantom" in Broadway's longest running smash hit musical The Phantom Of The Opera. An award-winning Broadway star, international concert artist and speaker, James won the LA Ovation Best Actor Award for his portrayal of 'Jean Valjean" in Les Miserables and was nominated for the Drama Desk, Drama League and Outer Critics Awards for Best Actor in a Musical for his portrayal of Sydney Carton in the Broadway musical version of A Tale of Two Cities. He also won the Sarasota Magazine Best Actor Award for the Asolo Rep pre-Broadway production. He has starred on Broadway in such Tony-Award winning shows as Stephen Sondheim's Assassins, Disney's Beauty and the Beast as The Beast, Carousel as Billy Bigelow, Urinetown as Officer Lockstock and as Edward Rochester in Jane Eyre (Drama League Award nomination). He also appeared in the Broadway production of Cyrano and the national tour of The Secret Garden. His CD Bring Me Giants is available on iTunes and additionally his voice can be heard on the international recording of A Tale of Two Cities, the PS Classics recording of Assassins, the Sony Classical cast recording of Jane Eyre, The Gift on Geffen Records, the upcoming release of Frank Wildhorn's Dracula, as well as on the live CD recording of his self-produced stage show Broadway in Concert (for which he won a Backstage West Garland Award).

His television credits range from "Elementary" to the pilots of "The District," "Just Shoot Me" and "Flashpoint" to appearances on "Sex and the City," "Ed," "That's Life," "Some Enchanted Evening: Celebrating Oscar Hammerstein" (PBS), "Beauty and the Beast: A Concert on Ice" (CBS), the PBS mini- series "American Experience: John & Abigail Adams" (playing Thomas Jefferson) and the film version of A Tale of Two Cities for public television. Film credits include Alchemy (Tribeca Film Festival and ABC Family) starring opposite Tom Cavanagh and Sarah Chalke; Adam Sandler's Eight Crazy Nights, Waiting for Lefty, The Tell-Tale Heart and Twinkle Toes with Sally Kirkland. As an author and producer, James is responsible for creating many international concert series, James Barbour: The Holiday Concert and Love Songs and Back From Broadway/Broadway in Concert (the latter in conjunction with Steinway Concert Artist Hershey Felder). He is currently in development on another one man show called The Ghosts of The Majestic and a feature film based on Ted McGraths' play Good Enough. Mr. Barbour is considered one of the most sought-after performers on Broadway today. He is on the A-list of actors asked to develop new works for the industry's leading writers and composers including Elton John, Bernie Taupin, Frank Wildhorn, and Christopher Durang to name a few. Mr. Barbour has worked tirelessly in support of Broadway Cares/ Equity Fights AIDS and is on the Artists' Committee of The Actors Fund. As a motivational speaker and seminar host, he uses his experience in the entertainment world to teach others how to Unleash Their Star Power in business and in life.

TED McGRATH (Playwright/Performer) is a theater performer, entrepreneur, speaker, and best-selling author. He has created 5 household brands and made millions teaching Entrepreneurs, Coaches, Speakers, and Service-Based Business Owners how to spread their life story, message, and products to millions while impacting millions and changing the world. Ted is on a mission to change the world through art by combining his marketing skills with his skills as a performer, while showing artists how to control their brands and their destiny. Ted saw a one man play six years ago that inspired him to write his own one man play, GOOD ENOUGH. Ted and James are now turning "Good Enough" into a Feature film that Ted will be starring in as himself. Additionally, the book Good Enough, Am I Good Enough To Live My Dreams, will be released in 2019. Ted has a series of seminars that deepen the experience and transformation of Good Enough and give his audience an opportunity to get their dream and message to millions. Thousands travel from 23 different countries to experience his seminars called "Message To Millions," "Good Enough" and "Superstar Speaker." Ted's goal is to combine the impact of the Entertainment Industry and the Personal/Professional Industry together in this unique experience. Ted is a pioneer in creating online self help products that extend beyond the theater, movies, and stage so his audiences can continue to transform their lives, businesses, and dreams after they attend his play, watch his film, or experience his seminars. Ted has created a movement called "The Good Enough Movement," where he believes people all around the world are struggling to follow their message, their calling, and the value of telling their own story. He believes everyone is worthy of sharing their voice and everything he does is for the purpose of freeing others to own their voice and their destiny.

The Design Team for GOOD ENOUGH is as follows: Set Design by Lacey Anzelc; Lighting Design by Luke Moyer; Projection and Sound Design by Ryan Marsh. GOOD ENOUGH is produced by Kevin Bailey/MB Artists.

Performances are Fridays & Saturdays at 8:00pm & Sundays at 3:00pm. Ticket prices are $35.00 for all performances. Tickets and more information about the show are available at brownpapertickets.com. www.brownpapertickets.com/event/4260825.





