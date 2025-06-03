GOLDEN GIRLS: THE LAUGHS CONTINUE New U.S. Tour Begins In October 2025

The production begins its run on October 15, 2025, at Clowes Memorial Hall in Indianapolis, Indiana.
Golden Girls: The Laughs Continue, a touring theatrical comedy inspired by the classic television series, will launch a new U.S. tour this fall. The production begins its run on October 15, 2025, at Clowes Memorial Hall in Indianapolis, Indiana.
Set in a fictional 2025, the stage show imagines the original characters in all-new (and decidedly outrageous) circumstances: Sophia is out on bail after being arrested by the DEA for running a drug ring for retirees; Blanche and Rose are the minds behind CreakN, a senior-focused dating app; and Dorothy is navigating it all with help from her much younger, highly energetic boyfriend. The production aims to recreate the camaraderie and comic timing of the original characters while giving them a satirical, modern twist.
Tickets for the new leg of the tour go on sale Friday, June 6 at 10:00 a.m. local time via www.goldengirlstour.com. A pre-sale begins Tuesday, June 4 at 10:00 a.m., accessible with the code CHEESECAKE.
A limited number of VIP experience tickets will be available, which include premium seating and a post-show photo opportunity with the cast on a re-created Golden Girls set.
October 15 – Indianapolis, IN – Clowes Memorial Hall
October 16 – Champaign, IL – Virginia Theatre
October 17 – Topeka, KS – Topeka Performing Arts Center
October 18 – Greeley, CO – Union Colony Civic Center
October 19 – Denver, CO – Paramount Theatre
October 21 – Grand Junction, CO – The Avalon Theatre
October 24 – Thousand Oaks, CA – Bank of America Performing Arts Center
October 25 – Tucson, AZ – Linda Ronstadt Music Hall
October 26 – Anaheim, CA – Grove of Anaheim
October 29 – Fresno, CA – Saroyan Theatre
October 30 – San Jose, CA – San Jose Center for the Performing Arts
November 1–2 – San Diego, CA – Balboa Theatre
November 5 – Monterey, CA – Golden State Theatre
November 6 – Bakersfield, CA – Historic Bakersfield Fox Theater
November 7 – Sacramento, CA – SAFE Credit Union Performing Arts Center
November 8 – Santa Rosa, CA – Luther Burbank Center for the Arts
November 9 – Redding, CA – Redding Civic Auditorium
November 11 – Medford, OR – Craterian Theatre at the Collier Center
November 12 – Olympia, WA – Washington Center for the Performing Arts
November 13 – Bend, OR – Tower Theatre
November 14–15 – Portland, OR – Newmark Theatre
For a full list of dates, cities, and ticketing information, visit www.goldengirlstour.com.
