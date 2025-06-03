 tracking pixel
GOLDEN GIRLS: THE LAUGHS CONTINUE New U.S. Tour Begins In October 2025

The production begins its run on October 15, 2025, at Clowes Memorial Hall in Indianapolis, Indiana.

By: Jun. 03, 2025
GOLDEN GIRLS: THE LAUGHS CONTINUE New U.S. Tour Begins In October 2025 Image
Golden Girls: The Laughs Continue, a touring theatrical comedy inspired by the classic television series, will launch a new U.S. tour this fall. The production begins its run on October 15, 2025, at Clowes Memorial Hall in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Set in a fictional 2025, the stage show imagines the original characters in all-new (and decidedly outrageous) circumstances: Sophia is out on bail after being arrested by the DEA for running a drug ring for retirees; Blanche and Rose are the minds behind CreakN, a senior-focused dating app; and Dorothy is navigating it all with help from her much younger, highly energetic boyfriend. The production aims to recreate the camaraderie and comic timing of the original characters while giving them a satirical, modern twist.

Tickets for the new leg of the tour go on sale Friday, June 6 at 10:00 a.m. local time via www.goldengirlstour.com. A pre-sale begins Tuesday, June 4 at 10:00 a.m., accessible with the code CHEESECAKE.

A limited number of VIP experience tickets will be available, which include premium seating and a post-show photo opportunity with the cast on a re-created Golden Girls set.

2025 Fall Tour Dates:

  • October 15 – Indianapolis, IN – Clowes Memorial Hall

  • October 16 – Champaign, IL – Virginia Theatre

  • October 17 – Topeka, KS – Topeka Performing Arts Center

  • October 18 – Greeley, CO – Union Colony Civic Center

  • October 19 – Denver, CO – Paramount Theatre

  • October 21 – Grand Junction, CO – The Avalon Theatre

  • October 24 – Thousand Oaks, CA – Bank of America Performing Arts Center

  • October 25 – Tucson, AZ – Linda Ronstadt Music Hall

  • October 26 – Anaheim, CA – Grove of Anaheim

  • October 29 – Fresno, CA – Saroyan Theatre

  • October 30 – San Jose, CA – San Jose Center for the Performing Arts

  • November 1–2 – San Diego, CA – Balboa Theatre

  • November 5 – Monterey, CA – Golden State Theatre

  • November 6 – Bakersfield, CA – Historic Bakersfield Fox Theater

  • November 7 – Sacramento, CA – SAFE Credit Union Performing Arts Center

  • November 8 – Santa Rosa, CA – Luther Burbank Center for the Arts

  • November 9 – Redding, CA – Redding Civic Auditorium

  • November 11 – Medford, OR – Craterian Theatre at the Collier Center

  • November 12 – Olympia, WA – Washington Center for the Performing Arts

  • November 13 – Bend, OR – Tower Theatre

  • November 14–15 – Portland, OR – Newmark Theatre

For a full list of dates, cities, and ticketing information, visit www.goldengirlstour.com.



