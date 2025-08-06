GO PLAY! Sets Cast and Creative Team for World Premiere at Odyssey Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Pageant Productions has announced the cast and creative team for the world premiere of GO PLAY!, a heartwarming new comedy written and directed by award-winning writer Barra Grant. Performances will begin September 13 and run through November 2, 2025, at the Odyssey Theatre in Los Angeles, with an official opening set for Saturday, September 20.

GO PLAY! follows three dog owners and their opinionated pups as they navigate life, love, and unexpected connections at a local dog park. While their humans fumble through personal crises, the dogs-- each with their own distinct personality—offer biting commentary and surprising wisdom.

"What wonderful actors we've found to bring our terrific characters to life in GO PLAY!," said playwright and director Barra Grant. "Our canine cast members bring such heart and personality to their roles, you'd think they were born wagging their tails on stage. And the bond between our human and dog characters feels so real, it's like watching old friends reunite."

Cast includes Ralph Cole as Tyrell, Janine Venable as Yorkie, Scott Golden as Multi-role Man, Chris Schellenger as Poodle, Susan Huckle as Rose, Lisa Joffrey as Arlene, and Peter Pasco as Mutt.

GO PLAY! runs September 13 – November 2, 2025, with shows on Saturdays at 2:00 p.m. and 8:00 p.m., and Sundays at 2:00 p.m. All performances take place at the Odyssey Theatre, 2055 S Sepulveda Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90025. Tickets start at $40 and are available now at GoPlayOnStage.com.