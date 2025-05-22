GATSBY REDUX Comes to Greystone Mansion and Gardens in June

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Dance/theater company, Mixed eMotion Theatrix is returning to Greystone Mansion and Gardens with its production, GATSBY REDUX. The City of Beverly Hills Community Services Department is hosting this site-specific dance theater production, created by director/choreographer Janet Roston. The performance invites audience members to follow the dancers on an exciting and evocative journey into the 1920's. This 90-minute outdoor performance explores themes from the novel as well as immersing the audience into Gatsby’s world amidst the stunning backdrop of the vintage gardens and mansion. GATSBY REDUX will open on Thursday, June 5 and run through Saturday, June 14, both inside and outside of the historic Greystone Mansion, 905 Loma Vista Drive in Beverly Hills.

GATSBY REDUX was originally commissioned by the Los Angeles Music Center and performed in the Blue Ribbon Garden of Disney Concert Hall. Since performing the piece at Greystone in 2022 and 2024, Mixed eMotion Theatrix has toured it nationally and internationally, bringing the production to historic estates, train depots, and more. Stage and Cinema said, “Ms. Roston is one of L.A.’s top choreographers. Her Gatsby Reduxtransports the audience to the 20’s with touching, wry and animated movement. Roston makes full use of all the gardens with large and small group choreography to create both intimate and large-scale moments.”

Director/Choreographer Janet Roston comments, “Greystone is our favorite location for GATSBY REDUX; it’s the perfect site for the show. One can truly imagine attending one of Jay Gatsby’s Garden Parties on the mansion’s grounds. This is the centennial year of the novel’s publishing, and we’re so happy to be part of the celebration of The Great Gatsby.”

The event is outside and will involve walking throughout the performance, at times walking on slate, grass and stairs. Comfortable shoes are encouraged. Guests are encouraged to arrive between 6:30 and 7 p.m., dressed in 1920s-themed attire, if they so wish, for a chance to take photos on the beautiful terrace of Greystone. Due to the historic nature of the grounds, some sections of the performance are only accessible via stairs.

"Just as dusk led to a flaming sunset and an evening of romance, intrigue and festivities took place at Beverly Hills’ Greystone Mansion, the adroit director/choreographer Janet Roston and a coterie of performers made Gatsby Redux a memorable and tantalizing evening."

Comments

SPONSORED BY THE LA PHILHARMONIC

Best Play - Live Standings Oh, Mary! - 29% John Proctor Is the Villain - 20% Stranger Things: The First Shadow - 13% Vote Now!