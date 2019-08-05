Fringe Award Winner THE BULLY PROBLEM Extends at The Hobgoblin Playhouse at The Arena Stage

Celebrating its Encore Producers Award win and seven nominations, the critically acclaimed fan favorite original musical The Bully Problem is coming back for two more performances on Aug. 9 and Aug. 11 at The Hobgoblin Playhouse at The Arena Stage.

Produced by New Musicals Inc. and written by composer Michael Gordon Shapiro, The Bully Problem tells the story of 14-year-old whiz kid Kevin Dijkstra who yearns to escape his bully-infested school for an elite tech academy. When he inherits a (mostly) functional android bodyguard, he's able to turn the tables on the local bully population! Sweet, poignant, and action-packed, The Bully Problem is an all-ages musical about bullying, standing up for yourself...and robots.

Beyond winning the Encore Award, The Bully Problem was also nominated for Top of Fringe, Fringe First, the Fringe Award for Musicals and Opera, as well as four sponsored awards. Previous distinctions include winning first prize in New Musicals Inc.'s 2018 Search for New Musicals, and inclusion in the 2018 ASCAP Musical Theatre Workshop run by industry legend Stephen Schwartz.

"I was delighted by the show's enthusiastic reception at Fringe by both audiences and critics," Shapiro said. "While I expected that we'd provide entertainment, I didn't anticipate how strongly the anti-bullying theme would resonate with so many people. We're pleased as punch to have the chance to extend our audience with the encore performances. Between prepping for the new show dates and recording our cast album, we're having a pleasantly busy summer!"



The album Shapiro is referring to is a collection of songs from the show, performed by the cast of the recent Fringe production. Shapiro, who also composes scores for film, television, video games and the concert hall, is no stranger to Hollywood Fringe. He wrote the music and lyrics for Fringe favorite Super Sidekick: The Musical (which also went to FringeNYC), and is the writer and composer of A Feast of Snacks, which was nominated for Best Musical at the 2016 Hollywood Fringe. Also in the works for Shapiro is Gideon and The Blundersnorp, a musical fantasy fable.

The Bully Problem is also fortunate to be helmed by Fringe award-winner Joanna Syiek (The Pokemusical, Giraffenstein, Merely Players), and is being produced in conjunction with New Musicals Inc., which helped Shapiro develop the show.

Despite the futuristic subject matter and contemporary musical style, Shapiro said The Bully Problem is a throwback in many ways in that it is character and plot-driven and follows a very traditional musical theater story arc. With an age range of eight and up, it's suitable for kids and grownups alike. And after a sold out run at Fringe, Shapiro hopes for the same excitement with the encore shows.

"Above all, I hope audiences experience laughter, a sense of uplift and some melodies that linger in their heads when they see this show," he said. "And for my fellow 'smart kids' out there (young and grownup) perhaps a sense of self-recognition amongst the eccentric characters in the story."

https://www.hff19.org/5900

www.thebullyproblem.com

PRESS CONTACT INFORMATION:

Jim Martyka

(818) 497-3701

JimMartyka@gmail.com

JimMartykaPR@aol.com





