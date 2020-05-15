Free Memorial Day Weekend Online Concert For Veterans Announced

The Veterans Concert was held on November 9, 2019 in observance of Veterans Day Weekend at Will Geer's Theatricum Botanicum, an historic outdoor amphitheatre in Topanga Canyon, California. The concert was presented by The Veterans National Entertainment Workshop, a nonprofit 501c3 organization that helps veterans cope with PTSD, substance abuse, homelessness and other challenges through music.

BJ Lange (U.S. Air Force) was the Master of Ceremonies. California State Senator Bob Archuleta, Chair of the Senate Committee on Veterans Affairs, 32nd Senate District welcomed the crowd of close to 200 guests. And performers came from as far away as St. Louis, Nashville and Texas and as close as down the road in Topanga Canyon. The concert was free to veterans, active military and family members. The backstage crew and front of house team included many veterans and members of American Legion Post 283 and Post 43 in both hired and volunteer positions. It was a terrific, rousing afternoon of song in keeping with VNEW's mission to help veterans cope with stress and find community through music.



The 46 minute video features highlights of the concert and will remain online after the first presentation for future viewing.



PERFORMERS Keith Carrington (U.S. Air Force), Richard Desiato (U.S. Army), Andy Hill, Oscar Jordan (U.S. Army), Renee Safier, Tony Selvage (U.S. Navy), The Swing Dolls, Gleni Tai, Renée Wahl (U.S. Air Force), Jorge Valcárcel and Boxcar (U.S. Coast Guard). Hosted by BJ Lange (U.S. Air Force).





Saturday, May 23, 2020 beginning at 12 noon PDT. Online at vnew.org and on Vimeo at https://vimeo.com/416086825.





