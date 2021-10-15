Free Family Outdoor Screenings Including PINOCCHIO AND FRIENDS, October 30

ITTV, The Italian TV Festival, returns to Los Angeles October 30 through November 2, 2021, preceded by a series of events that took place during the 2021 Venice International Film Festival. Festival events will kick off with a family friendly, free opening night premiere at Little Italy in San Pedro.

The public screening event features a theme named, "The Young TV", in conjunction with this year's ITTV Festival focus on writing for television series, animation, and locations. The opening night, in collaboration with the Consulate General of Italy in Los Angeles, ENIT, Italian National Tourist Board and Little Italy of Los Angeles Association (LILAA) is dedicated to animated short films and television series for children and families.

The event will include the US premieres of the following features:

Pinocchio and Friends - created by Rainbow Group and Rai Ragazzi

Puffins - a three episode series featuring the voice of Johnny Depp

Arctic Friends - a two episode series by ILBE Group Productions

Mila - a CG Animated Short Film about a little girl who survived bombings during WWII in Trento, Italy during 1943, by Cinzia Angelini

44 Cats - created by Iginio Straffi

Winx Club - created by Iginio Straffi

The public is invited to this free, fun night of family screenings on Saturday, October 30 from 5:00-8:30p.m. Pacific Daylight Time. The address of the location in Little Italy is 638 S Beacon St. Suite #601, San Pedro, CA 90731.

ITTV's esteemed patrons include APA - Audiovisual Producers Association, IACCW - Italy America Chamber of Commerce West, ITA - Italian Trade Agency, Nuovo IMAIE - I diritti degli Artisti, RaiFiction, SIAE - Società Italiana degli Autori ed Editori.

ITTV is honored to have ENIT, the Italian National Tourist Board and Italian Consulate General of Los Angeles, as its main partners, in cooperation with Italian Cultural Institute Los Angeles (IICLA), Little Italy - San Pedro, Toscana Film Commission, Sardegna Film Commission, and the Veneto Film Commission.

ITTV's partners include: Fremantle, Rainbow, Rai Ragazzi, Sky, Kinéo, FeST, D-HUB Studios, IbiscusMedia, and sponsors Eataly Los Angeles, Ferrarini, Bindi North America, Consorzio Parmigiano Reggiano, Di Stefano Premium Italian Cheese, and Landi Renzo USA.

Media partners include: Los Angeles Times, Extra TV, Cinecittanews.it, FRED Film Radio, MYMovies, Rivista del Cinematografo, and Kika Press & Media.

For more information please go to ittvfestival.com.