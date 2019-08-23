Frantic Assembly Masterclass Workshop Tour Coming To NYC & Los Angeles

Tony Award Winning FRANTIC ASSEMBLY Workshops in Devising and Creating Physical Theatre

One & Two Day Workshops in September and October Sponsored by Actors Movement Studio Conservatory in NYC and LA

"Revitalize your Devising skills. Synopsis: Frantic Assembly, Tony award-winning London-based theater company (movement direction for the Tony Award-winning theater production 'The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time' comes to New York and Los Angeles

Workshops New York City: September

• September - Saturday 14 & Sunday 15 10am-5pm

• September - Saturday 21 & Sunday 22 (2-day Intensive)

Workshops Los Angeles : October

• Saturday October 19 and /or Sunday October 20 (1 day or 2-day Intensive)

Email Us: For Early Registration and Workshops Details

Email to Register : Movementforactorsnyc@gmail.com

"Frantic Assembly is an innovative London-based company that has developed a methodology for creating heightened movement that is grounded in reality.

Join Frantic practitioner for six-hour sessions and discover Frantic Assembly's unique approach to creating physical material."

Frantic Assembly's Method of devising liberates potential and builds confidence in performers.

These highly physical workshops will build skills, confidence, bravery, and creativity.

Workshops will range from beginning to intermediate work and no previous experience is necessary.

The workshops will explore how to use physicality to create meaning and subtext

will enable participants to build physical confidence and learn new and exciting approaches to devising work that can be applied to projects.

Participants will experience what it is like to be an actor in the rehearsal room·; working collaboratively to create new devised material

including Group Elevation and Chair Duets.

Those taking part will also learn practical, production-specific exercises from shows like the Tony-Award winning shows 'Curious Incident,' 'Lovesong,' 'Stockholm,' 'Beautiful Burnout,' and 'Othello.' "This workshop: Provides students with a bank of skills to take away and use in their own devising work; promotes the physical confidence your students need to be brave and bold with the material they are making; instructs students on the various devising processes used by

Workshop Master Teacher : Richard James-Neale

Richard trained as an actor at Mountview Academy of Theatre Arts. He also works as a freelance director, movement director and Frantic Practitioner. Richard has appeared in two UK tours of Frantic's Othello. Other theatre credits include: National Theatre, RSC, Shakespeare's Globe, Young Vic, Old Vic and most recently toured the US in an Actors From The London Stage production of Shakespeare's King Lear. He also appeared alongside Alexander Skarsgard and Samuel L. Jackson in the 2016 Warner Bros film The Legend of Tarzan.

Frantic Assembly when working collaboratively to produce multi-disciplined performance, which will transfer perfectly to their own productions . Addresses skills required for students to enhance their abilities in the areas of performance, movement, directing and critical analysis including the opportunity to workshop "movement into meaning."





