Fountain Theatre Partners With Los Angeles LGBT Center To Present Screening Of ROE By Lisa Loomer

Marking the 50th anniversary of the Roe v Wade decision on January 22,1973, The Fountain Theatre is partnering with the Los Angeles LGBT Center to present a screening of the Fountain's "hyper-staged" reading of Roe by Lisa Loomer on Saturday, Jan. 21 at the LGBT Center's Renberg Theatre.

Filmed and livestreamed during the production's final performance at the Fountain, Roe cuts through the headlines to reveal the real-life women - Norma McCorvey, known as "Jane Roe" and Sarah Weddington, the lawyer who argued the case - behind the landmark Supreme Court case that gave women the right to safe, legal abortion.

Powerful, poignant and often humorous, the performance was directed by Vanessa Stallings and stars Aleisha Force as Norma and Christina Hall as Sarah. Also in the cast are John Achorn, Kenya Alexander, Sufe Bradshaw, Pamela Dunlap, Susan Lynskey, Ed Martin, Rob Nagle, Karina Richardson, Xochitl Romero and Liv Shechter. The livestream was directed by award-winning filmmaker, director and editor Jeff Richter of Beautiful Pictures Inc.; produced by Barbara Jacobs of Barbara Jacobs Events & Consulting; and sponsored by The Center on Reproductive Health, Law, and Policy at the UCLA School of Law.

The screening takes place on Saturday, Jan. 21 at 8 p.m. All tickets are $20.

The Los Angeles LGBT Center is located at 1125 N McCadden Pl., Los Angeles, CA 90028. There is free parking.

For more information, call (323) 663-1525 or go to www.FountainTheatre.com.

