Foolish Production Co To Workshop New Queer Work TUESDAY NIGHT By Lucy Gladstone

An exploration into our need for connection yet our adamance for walls, Foolish Production Co is proud to present the workshop of Lucy Gladstone's Tuesday Night, 3:30 AM.

In the early morning hours on a Tuesday, complete strangers are brought together by fate, the need to feel wanted, and Tinder. An exploration of human interaction derived straight from the playwright's notes app, Tuesday Night 3:30 AM is an intimate, fleeting moment in time that begs the question: What if the person who changes your life forever is a one night stand? Originally debuted as part of Leo Rising Theatre Co's New Work Festival, Foolish is proud to present the expansion of this new work.

The ensemble of eight features Mads Felder (they/them), Ria Gaudioso (she/he/they), Amir Levi (he/she/they), Avery Lynch (she/they), Dane Larsen (he/him), Kolton Kolbaba (they/them), Michael Matts (he/him), and Hector Miguel (he/him).

Tuesday Night, 3:30 AM will be presented on Tuesday November 29th, 2022 at the Broadwater Studio Theatre in Hollywood at 8pm. Tickets are priced at $10 and are available online by visiting foolishproductionco.org/tuesday-morning.

Proof of vaccination will be required to attend.

Poster Designed by Adrian van der Valk