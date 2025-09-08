 tracker
By: Sep. 08, 2025
Final Group of 2025 Creative Arts Emmy Winners Revealed Image
The Television Academy presented the second of its two 2025 Creative Arts Emmy Awards ceremonies, honoring outstanding artistic and technical achievement in television at the Peacock Theater at L.A. LIVE in downtown Los Angeles. The ceremony awarded many talented artists and craftspeople behind this year’s best in variety, reality and nonfiction series in such categories as cinematography, costumes, casting and editing.

In addition, the Television Academy presented the Governors Award, one of its highest honors, to the Corporation for Public Broadcasting.

The second night of the Creative Arts Emmy Awards, helmed by executive producer Bob Bain and Bob Bain Productions, featured presenters from television’s top shows including Jennifer Affleck (The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives), Mikey Day (Saturday Night Live), Nyle DiMarco (Deaf President Now!), Amaya Espinal (Love Island USA), Danielle Fishel (Pod Meets World), Henry Gates Jr. (Finding Your Roots), Harvey Guillén (Mickey Mouse Funhouse), actor David Hoffman, Iris Kendall (Love Island USA), Jordan Klepper (The Daily Show), Whitney Leavitt (The League of Warriors), Thomas Lennon (Rock, Paper, Scissors), Joe Manganiello (Nonnas), Marlee Matlin (Family Guy), Chrissy Metz (The Hunting Wives), Kevin Miles (The Actor), comic Atsuko Okatsuka, Frankie Quinones (What We Do In The Shadows), Sarah Silverman (PostMortem), Tanner Smith (Love on the Spectrum), Jet Tila (Chef Grudge Match), Connor Tomlinson (Love on the Spectrum U.S.), and Ahmir "Questlove" Thompson (The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon; Sly Lives!).

An edited presentation of the 2025 Creative Arts Emmy Awards ceremonies will air Saturday, Sept. 13, at 8:00 PM PDT on FXX. Available to stream on Hulu through Oct. 7.

The 77th Emmy Awards will telecast live from the Peacock Theater at L.A. LIVE in Los Angeles Sunday, Sept. 14, 2025, (8:00-11:00 PM EDT/5:00-8:00 PM PDT) on the CBS Television Network and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+.

OUTSTANDING SHORT FORM COMEDY, DRAMA OR VARIETY SERIES

THE DAILY SHOW: DESI LYDIC FOXSPLAINS (YouTube)
Desi Lydic, Executive Producer/Host
Jennifer Flanz, Executive Producer
Ramin Hedayati, Co-Executive Producer
Jocelyn Conn, Producer
Matt Negrin, Produced by
Jason Gilbert, Produced by

OUTSTANDING SHORT FORM NONFICTION OR REALITY SERIES

ADOLESCENCE: THE MAKING OF ADOLESCENCE (Netflix)
Kelly Caton, Supervising Producer
Jordan Anderson, Producer
Bram De Jonghe, Producer
Kia Milan, Producer
Nyle Washington, Producer
Simon Richards, Producer

OUTSTANDING PRODUCTION DESIGN FOR A VARIETY SPECIAL

(Area Award: Possibility of one or more than one award.)
Misty Buckley, Production Designer
Alana Billingsley, Production Designer
John Zuiker, Art Director
Margaux Lapresle, Art Director
ABCThe Oscars

OUTSTANDING PRODUCTION DESIGN FOR A VARIETY OR REALITY SERIES

(Area Award: Possibility of one or more than one award.)
Akira Yoshimura, Production Designer
Keith Ian Raywood, Production Designer
N. Joseph DeTullio, Production Designer
Andrea Purcigliotti, Production Designer
Patrick Lynch, Art Director
Sara Parks, Set Decorator
NBCSaturday Night Live (Host: Lady Gaga)

OUTSTANDING CHOREOGRAPHY FOR VARIETY OR REALITY PROGRAMMING

(Area Award: Possibility of one or more than one award.)
Robbie Blue, Choreographer
CBSThe 67th Annual Grammy Awards
Routine: Doechii Musical Performance

OUTSTANDING MUSIC DIRECTION

Kendrick Lamar, Music Director
Tony Russell, Music Director
FOXThe Apple Music Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show (Starring Kendrick Lamar)

OUTSTANDING MUSIC COMPOSITION FOR A DOCUMENTARY SERIES OR SPECIAL (ORIGINAL DRAMATIC SCORE)

Duncan Thum, Composer
David Bertok, Composer
NetflixChef's Table (José Andrés)

OUTSTANDING SOUND EDITING FOR A NONFICTION OR REALITY PROGRAM

Dmitri Makarov, Dialogue Editor
Tim Farrell, Sound Effects Editor
Richard Gould, Sound Effects Editor
Ramiro Belgardt, Music Editor
Disney+Music By John Williams

OUTSTANDING SOUND MIXING FOR A NONFICTION PROGRAM

Josh Berger, Re-Recording Mixer
Giles Martin, Re-Recording Music Mixer
Disney+Beatles '64

OUTSTANDING SOUND MIXING FOR A VARIETY SERIES OR SPECIAL

(Area Award: Possibility of one, more than one or no award.)
Robert Palladino, Production Mixer
Ezra Matychak, Production Mixer
Frank Duca, FOH Production Mixer
Doug Nightwine, FOH Production Mixer
Christopher Costello, Music Monitor Mixer
Caroline Sanchez, FOH Music Mixer
Josiah Gluck, Broadcast Music Mixer
Jay Vicari, Broadcast Music Mixer
Tyler McDiarmid, Playback Mixer
Geoff Countryman, Supplemental SFX Mixer
Devin Emke, Post Audio Mixer
Teng Chen, Supplemental Mixer
NBCSNL50: The Anniversary Special

OUTSTANDING SOUND MIXING FOR A REALITY PROGRAM

Mark Jensen, CAS, Re-Recording Mixer
FX on HuluWelcome To Wrexham: Down To The Wire

OUTSTANDING CASTING FOR A REALITY PROGRAM

Cian O'Clery, Casting by
Sean Bowman, Casting by
Emma Choate, Casting by
Netflix Love On The Spectrum

OUTSTANDING EMERGING MEDIA PROGRAM

SNL 50th The Anniversary Special: Immersive Experience (Meta Quest)
Lorne Michaels, Executive Producer
Michael DeProspo, Producer
Michael Scogin, Producer
Rick Rey, Producer
Matthew Celia, Director

OUTSTANDING INNOVATION IN EMERGING MEDIA PROGRAMMING

(Juried Award: All entrants are screened by a jury of appropriate peer group members and one, more than one, or no award entry is awarded an Emmy.)
White Rabbit Shibuya.Film
Maciej Kuciara, Director/Writer/Production Designer
Emily Yang, Director/Writer
Shibuya

OUTSTANDING WRITING FOR A NONFICTION PROGRAM

Ian Berger, Writer
Jordan Klepper, Writer
Jennifer Flanz, Writer
Devin Delliquanti, Writer
Scott Sherman, Writer
Comedy CentralThe Daily Show Presents: Jordan Klepper Fingers The Pulse: MAGA: The Next Generation


