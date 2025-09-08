Final Group of 2025 Creative Arts Emmy Winners Revealed

Audio brought to you by:

The Television Academy presented the second of its two 2025 Creative Arts Emmy Awards ceremonies, honoring outstanding artistic and technical achievement in television at the Peacock Theater at L.A. LIVE in downtown Los Angeles. The ceremony awarded many talented artists and craftspeople behind this year’s best in variety, reality and nonfiction series in such categories as cinematography, costumes, casting and editing.

In addition, the Television Academy presented the Governors Award, one of its highest honors, to the Corporation for Public Broadcasting.

The second night of the Creative Arts Emmy Awards, helmed by executive producer Bob Bain and Bob Bain Productions, featured presenters from television’s top shows including Jennifer Affleck (The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives), Mikey Day (Saturday Night Live), Nyle DiMarco (Deaf President Now!), Amaya Espinal (Love Island USA), Danielle Fishel (Pod Meets World), Henry Gates Jr. (Finding Your Roots), Harvey Guillén (Mickey Mouse Funhouse), actor David Hoffman, Iris Kendall (Love Island USA), Jordan Klepper (The Daily Show), Whitney Leavitt (The League of Warriors), Thomas Lennon (Rock, Paper, Scissors), Joe Manganiello (Nonnas), Marlee Matlin (Family Guy), Chrissy Metz (The Hunting Wives), Kevin Miles (The Actor), comic Atsuko Okatsuka, Frankie Quinones (What We Do In The Shadows), Sarah Silverman (PostMortem), Tanner Smith (Love on the Spectrum), Jet Tila (Chef Grudge Match), Connor Tomlinson (Love on the Spectrum U.S.), and Ahmir "Questlove" Thompson (The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon; Sly Lives!).

An edited presentation of the 2025 Creative Arts Emmy Awards ceremonies will air Saturday, Sept. 13, at 8:00 PM PDT on FXX. Available to stream on Hulu through Oct. 7.

The 77th Emmy Awards will telecast live from the Peacock Theater at L.A. LIVE in Los Angeles Sunday, Sept. 14, 2025, (8:00-11:00 PM EDT/5:00-8:00 PM PDT) on the CBS Television Network and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+.

OUTSTANDING SHORT FORM COMEDY, DRAMA OR VARIETY SERIES

THE DAILY SHOW: DESI LYDIC FOXSPLAINS (YouTube)

Desi Lydic, Executive Producer/Host

Jennifer Flanz, Executive Producer

Ramin Hedayati, Co-Executive Producer

Jocelyn Conn, Producer

Matt Negrin, Produced by

Jason Gilbert, Produced by

OUTSTANDING SHORT FORM NONFICTION OR REALITY SERIES

ADOLESCENCE: THE MAKING OF ADOLESCENCE (Netflix)

Kelly Caton, Supervising Producer

Jordan Anderson, Producer

Bram De Jonghe, Producer

Kia Milan, Producer

Nyle Washington, Producer

Simon Richards, Producer

OUTSTANDING PRODUCTION DESIGN FOR A VARIETY SPECIAL

(Area Award: Possibility of one or more than one award.)

Misty Buckley, Production Designer

Alana Billingsley, Production Designer

John Zuiker, Art Director

Margaux Lapresle, Art Director

ABC – The Oscars

OUTSTANDING PRODUCTION DESIGN FOR A VARIETY OR REALITY SERIES

(Area Award: Possibility of one or more than one award.)

Akira Yoshimura, Production Designer

Keith Ian Raywood, Production Designer

N. Joseph DeTullio, Production Designer

Andrea Purcigliotti, Production Designer

Patrick Lynch, Art Director

Sara Parks, Set Decorator

NBC – Saturday Night Live (Host: Lady Gaga)

OUTSTANDING CHOREOGRAPHY FOR VARIETY OR REALITY PROGRAMMING

(Area Award: Possibility of one or more than one award.)

Robbie Blue, Choreographer

CBS – The 67th Annual Grammy Awards

Routine: Doechii Musical Performance

OUTSTANDING MUSIC DIRECTION

Kendrick Lamar, Music Director

Tony Russell, Music Director

FOX – The Apple Music Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show (Starring Kendrick Lamar)

OUTSTANDING MUSIC COMPOSITION FOR A DOCUMENTARY SERIES OR SPECIAL (ORIGINAL DRAMATIC SCORE)

Duncan Thum, Composer

David Bertok, Composer

Netflix – Chef's Table (José Andrés)

OUTSTANDING SOUND EDITING FOR A NONFICTION OR REALITY PROGRAM

Dmitri Makarov, Dialogue Editor

Tim Farrell, Sound Effects Editor

Richard Gould, Sound Effects Editor

Ramiro Belgardt, Music Editor

Disney+ – Music By John Williams

OUTSTANDING SOUND MIXING FOR A NONFICTION PROGRAM

Josh Berger, Re-Recording Mixer

Giles Martin, Re-Recording Music Mixer

Disney+ – Beatles '64

OUTSTANDING SOUND MIXING FOR A VARIETY SERIES OR SPECIAL

(Area Award: Possibility of one, more than one or no award.)

Robert Palladino, Production Mixer

Ezra Matychak, Production Mixer

Frank Duca, FOH Production Mixer

Doug Nightwine, FOH Production Mixer

Christopher Costello, Music Monitor Mixer

Caroline Sanchez, FOH Music Mixer

Josiah Gluck, Broadcast Music Mixer

Jay Vicari, Broadcast Music Mixer

Tyler McDiarmid, Playback Mixer

Geoff Countryman, Supplemental SFX Mixer

Devin Emke, Post Audio Mixer

Teng Chen, Supplemental Mixer

NBC – SNL50: The Anniversary Special

OUTSTANDING SOUND MIXING FOR A REALITY PROGRAM

Mark Jensen, CAS, Re-Recording Mixer

FX on Hulu – Welcome To Wrexham: Down To The Wire

OUTSTANDING CASTING FOR A REALITY PROGRAM

Cian O'Clery, Casting by

Sean Bowman, Casting by

Emma Choate, Casting by

Netflix – Love On The Spectrum

OUTSTANDING EMERGING MEDIA PROGRAM

SNL 50th The Anniversary Special: Immersive Experience (Meta Quest)

Lorne Michaels, Executive Producer

Michael DeProspo, Producer

Michael Scogin, Producer

Rick Rey, Producer

Matthew Celia, Director

OUTSTANDING INNOVATION IN EMERGING MEDIA PROGRAMMING

(Juried Award: All entrants are screened by a jury of appropriate peer group members and one, more than one, or no award entry is awarded an Emmy.)

White Rabbit Shibuya.Film

Maciej Kuciara, Director/Writer/Production Designer

Emily Yang, Director/Writer

Shibuya

OUTSTANDING WRITING FOR A NONFICTION PROGRAM

Ian Berger, Writer

Jordan Klepper, Writer

Jennifer Flanz, Writer

Devin Delliquanti, Writer

Scott Sherman, Writer

Comedy Central – The Daily Show Presents: Jordan Klepper Fingers The Pulse: MAGA: The Next Generation

