Festival of Arts Now Accepting Scholarship Applications for Laguna Beach Students

The Festival of Arts of Laguna Beach is now accepting applications for its prestigious Scholarship Program for the 2025/2026 academic year. Graduating high school seniors who either reside in Laguna Beach or attend Laguna Beach High School are encouraged to apply. Applications must be submitted online at www.foapom.com/about/scholarships by February 28, 2025.

“For decades, the Festival of Arts has been committed to supporting young artists in their academic and professional journeys,” said Festival of Arts Scholarship Chair Ed Hanke. “Through this program, we aim to empower students who are passionate about the arts, providing them with the resources to nurture their talents and turn their dreams into reality.”

Since its inception in 1957, the Festival of Arts has awarded over $3.5 million in scholarships to local students. In 2024 alone, six first-year recipients were each awarded a $20,000 scholarship, totaling $120,000 in new scholarships granted. Each student receives $5,000 per year for four years. Scholarships were awarded in film, theater, visual arts, and writing, with past recipients excelling academically, holding an average first-year GPA of 3.78.

Many scholarship recipients have gone on to attend top universities and pursue careers in the creative industries. 2024 Scholarship recipient Elijah James Furar shared his appreciation, stating, “Creating music is my passion, and I’m eager to explore various paths within the industry, whether as an artist, music supervisor, record producer, or songwriter. The support from the Festival of Arts scholarship is instrumental in helping me advance my education and pursue my dream of building a successful career in the music industry.”

The Festival of Arts offers highly competitive, four-year scholarships in the following categories:

Film

Performing Arts (including dance, music, and theater arts, both performance and production)

Visual Arts

Writing

Students may apply for multiple categories but can only be awarded one scholarship. “For many families, college costs can be a challenge, and we’re proud to offer scholarships that help alleviate some of that burden,” said Hanke. “This program not only supports students’ artistic ambitions but also provides parents with meaningful financial assistance as they help their children take the next step in their education.”

The Festival of Arts Scholarship Committee includes Chair Ed Hanke and members Wayne Baglin, John Connolly, Anita Mangels, Mitch Ridder, and Jeff Rovner.

For general scholarship information call Stephanie Plageman at (949) 464-4201 or visit the website at www.foapom.com/about/scholarships. The Festival of Arts is a nonprofit organization that produces the Festival of Arts Fine Art Show and the Pageant of the Masters. Its mission is to support the arts and art education in and about Laguna Beach.

