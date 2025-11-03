Festival Ballet Theatre To Present THE NUTCRACKER At Irvine Barclay Theatre In December

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Festival Ballet Theatre will bring back its beloved production of The Nutcracker to the Irvine Barclay Theatre for its 2025 holiday run, opening Saturday, December 6, with 14 performances through December 24.

This season’s production features an impressive roster of international guest artists performing alongside Festival Ballet Theatre’s company dancers and students from Southland Ballet Academy. The role of the Sugar Plum Fairy will be performed by Katherine Barkman of San Francisco Ballet, Tiler Peck of New York City Ballet, Tyler Donatelli of Houston Ballet, and Jeraldine Mendoza of The Joffrey Ballet. Their Cavaliers will be danced by Esteban Hernandez of San Francisco Ballet, Roman Mejia of New York City Ballet, Angelo Greco as guest artist, and Dylan Gutierrez of The Joffrey Ballet.

“Each December, it’s an honor to share the season with families from near and far,” said Salwa Rizkalla, Artistic Director of Festival Ballet Theatre. “Our production marries Tchaikovsky’s beloved score with exquisite dancing, world-class guest artists, and the remarkable dedication of our Southland Ballet Academy students.”

Choreographed and directed by Rizkalla, Festival Ballet Theatre’s Nutcracker blends the beauty of classical tradition with fresh vibrancy and a touch of Southern California magic. Audiences follow Clara’s magical Christmas Eve adventure through a world of dancing snowflakes, mischievous mice, and the glittering Kingdom of Sweets, brought to life with magnificent sets and opulent costumes by award-winning designers Simon Pastukh and Galina Solovyeva.

Performances will be held at the Irvine Barclay Theatre, located at 4242 Campus Drive, Irvine, CA 92612, one of Orange County’s most celebrated performing arts venues. Tickets range from $54 to $74 and are available online at TheBarclay.org or by calling 949-854-4646.

In addition to the full-length ballet, Festival Ballet Theatre will once again offer The Nutcracker Tea Party, an elegant pre-show experience held in the Barclay Theatre’s Jade Room. Guests can enjoy gourmet sandwiches, petit fours, scones, and tea or lemonade, with champagne available for adults. Characters from the ballet, including Clara, will appear for photos and storytelling. Tickets for the Tea Party are available through the theatre box office for $45 for adults and $35 for guests under 21.

The company will also present a special Narrated Nutcracker for Children and Families, a 45-minute abridged version designed to introduce young audiences to the magic of ballet. Performances take place at the Huntington Beach Central Library Theatre on Thursday, December 11, and Friday, December 12, with shows at 4:30 p.m. and 6:00 p.m. Tickets are available via Eventbrite or by calling 714-309-1280.

Founded in 1988 by Salwa Rizkalla, Festival Ballet Theatre is a nonprofit company dedicated to enriching Orange County’s cultural landscape through professional ballet performances, educational programs, and community engagement. Rizkalla, who trained in the Vaganova method and holds a degree in Ballet Pedagogy, has spent more than four decades shaping the region’s dance community through her leadership of both Festival Ballet Theatre and Southland Ballet Academy.