Fables And Rumors' THE SHOW OF MANY THINGS Coming To Hollywood Fringe

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



From the producers of Valley of Light and Where Within comes The Show of Many Things, an improvised experience unlike any other, creating an interactive theatre show out of nothing!

The show's genre is decided randomly at the start of each show based on audience choice, and characters and central plot are then established improvisationally by the performers, creating a never-before-seen performance for each show. If you love interactive games such as Dungeons & Dragons, video games, and LARPing, you're sure to love this one-of-a-kind show!

"What can theatre offer the world right now? To me, one of the greatest things we can do as theatre-makers is give people a space to just be free and spark the childlike wonder within all of us. The Show of Many Things is the ultimate playground to get lost in the joy of play, and experience a show that is uniquely yours." says creative lead Jason Pollak. "Every aspect of the production, from the rehearsal process to the performances to the fact that it's a fundraiser, is about building, celebrating, and restoring community through laughter and play."

The Production Team members for The Show of Many Things are returning Fringe Veterans-past projects include 2024's Where Within, a multi-award-nominated new musical, 2023's Valley of Light, a new musical, and 2022's Signals, an immersive sci-fi performance from Last Call Theatre and winner of an Encore Producers Award. Outside of Hollywood Fringe, additional projects include 2024's The Cleanup Crew, a multi-award-nominated actual-play comedy, 2023's The Showroom, an interactive murder mystery produced in collaboration with Last Call Theatre, and 2022's Stardust, an immersive theatre experience from Alterea Inc.

The Show of Many Things is created by Jason Pollak, stage managed by Murph Elyria, and co-produced by Adam Hassan and Michaela Skaribas. The cast includes Amelia Mackey, Arezu Tavakoli, James Bilinsky, Michelle Takla, Shelby Ryan Lee, & Jason Pollak, with Michaela Skaribas as swing.

The Show of Many Things previews on Saturday, June 8th, and runs from June 14th to June 22nd. There will be five performances, all located at The Cats Crawl (660 N Heliotrope Drive). This show is a fundraiser for the Black LA Relief & Recovery Fund, helping displaced residents of Altadena and Pasadena recover from the devastation of their communities after the LA wildfires. Tickets are free to reserve on the Fringe website, but at the door there will be a requested donation of at least $12 sent directly to the fund's website.

Tickets and more information on the show can be found at https://www.hollywoodfringe.org/projects/12009

Learn more about the Black LA Relief & Recovery Fund and donate today at https://www.pledge.to/BlackLA

About Fables and Rumors

Fables and Rumors Productions is an LA-based theatre company for new works, prioritizing the power of storytelling. Stories allow us to teach and learn, to see and feel through the experiences of others, and to connect to our community, culture, and history. To learn more about us, you can find us on Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube @fablesandrumors

Jason Pollak (Creative Lead) is a game developer and theatre artist from Palo Alto, CA. In addition to Fables & Rumors' past projects The Cleanup Crew, Where Within, and Valley of Light, they've been involved with Alterea Inc's Stardust, and Last Call Theatre's Signals, Abandoned, and The Showroom. Learn more at Jasonpollak.com

Comments