FROM LOS ANGELES TO CATALINA: THE ART OF SONIA ROMERO On View At Catalina Museum This Spring

The Catalina Museum of Art & History will present From Los Angeles to Catalina: The Art of Sonia Romero, an intimate and visually striking exhibition by celebrated Los Angeles-based artist Sonia Romero. On view May 3 through September 27, 2025, the exhibition features a curated selection of Romero's iconic silkscreen prints, paintings and a brand-new site-specific work that captures the nostalgic charm and layered cultural history of Catalina Island.

Romero, widely recognized for her intricate paper-cutting, printmaking and mixed-media paintings, spent the summer of 2024 in Avalon researching and connecting with the local community. Her time on the island included leading museum-hosted workshops and exploring the museum's vast archive of vintage Catalina ephemera—from postcards to brochures and ticket stubs—gathering visual references and historical insight for this new body of work.

“I've always been fascinated by vintage graphics and ephemera,” says Romero. “I spent two whole days poring over old postcards, brochures and ticket stubs. It's a wonderful way to understand how the story of Catalina has been told over the years.”

Deeply rooted in Chicano culture and shaped by the diverse landscapes of California, Romero's work explores themes of identity, community and the human connection to place. This exhibition marks the beginning of her ongoing exploration of Catalina Island,a journey sparked by her first visit to the island at age 14. With early sketches and plans for future works already underway, Romero intends to return to Avalon to continue expanding this evolving series.

“This is a deeply personal project for me,” she shares. “The island's mix of glamour, grit and history resonates with the way I tell stories through my art. This is only the beginning.”

Visitors to the Catalina Museum of Art & History will be the first to witness the launch of this new series,a heartfelt visual dialogue between artist and island that celebrates both memory and imagination.

Exhibition Details:

Title: From Los Angeles to Catalina: The Art of Sonia Romero

On View: May 3 - September 27, 2025

Location: Catalina Museum for Art & History, 217 Metropole Avenue, Avalon, CA 90704

Museum Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. (PST) Closed Mondays: September (after Labor Day) through May Holidays: Closed New Year's Day, July 4th, Thanksgiving and Christmas Day

Admission: Adults: $18 Seniors (60+), Active Military & Veterans, Healthcare Workers & Students: $15 Catalina Island Residents (proof of residency required): $12 Golden State Advantage cardholder (two adults and their children under 18 years): Free Children (15 years & under with paid adult ticket): Free



For more information about the Catalina Museum for Art & History, visit CatalinaMuseum.org.

