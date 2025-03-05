FROM A YARDIE TO A YANKEE Fundraiser Performance Announced At Theatre West

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



LA resident and Jamaican-born actress, writer, and director Sardia Robinson, along with LA's Theatre West and LA-based myKeetv Magazine is producing a one-time return of the award-winning one-woman play FROM A YARDIE TO A YANKEE as a fundraiser for the affected family.

Robinson will perform free of charge and Theatre West has offered the theatre free of charge to help make this event possible, with all funds going to support a family affected by the Eaton fire.

FROM A YARDIE TO A YANKEE will be performed Saturday, May 17, 2025 at 8 PM at Theatre West at 3333 Cahuenga Blvd W, Los Angeles, CA 90068. Reception to follow. Discover what reviewers rave is "A Must See!"

Fresh off a world tour, including New York, London, Jamaica, and the Bahamas, FROM A YANKEE TO A YARDIE portrays writer and performer Sardia Robinson's epic struggles from the murderous streets of Kingston, Jamaica to the deadly consequences of Chicago's drug wars. Full of colorful characters, powerful portrayals, obstacles overcome, and heartwarming humor, this show will grip your heart and imagination.

FROM A YARDIE TOA YANKEE was awarded Best of Show in the TAG Studio Solo Festival 2019, Best Solo Production by BroadwayWorld 2022, and one of the Top Ten Shows to See in LA by BroadwayWorld 2022. Sardia was awarded the "Innovative Women in Theatre" award for her performance at the Hollywood Fringe Festival. She is a member of Greenlight Women, a dynamic and diverse community of women over 40 in media and entertainment.

Comments