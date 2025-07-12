Tickets Now Available for FREAKIER FRIDAY at The El Capitan Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Don’t Freak Out! Tickets are on sale now for Disney’s “Freakier Friday” at the El Capitan Theatre! Guest can switch it up with our DJ Dance Party before the movie! Plus, snap a picture at our themed photo op and see costumes and props from the movie!

Guests can be among the first to see “Freakier Friday” with our Thursday screenings on August 7 at 4:15pm, 7:30pm and 10:30pm.

A fan event screening will take place at 7:30pm on Friday, August 8, with 3 different ticket packages.

August 6th marks the 22nd anniversary of Freaky Friday’s original theatrical release date, and to celebrate, for one night only in theaters, Disney+ subscribers can attend an exclusive double feature of Freaky Friday and an early screening of Freakier Friday on August 6 at 7pm at the Freakier Friday Double Feature, available exclusively on Fandango. Tickets are $60 for this special offer and include all-you-can-eat popcorn and a fountain drink! Guests will receive a Freakier Friday friendship bracelet set and commemorative badge with lanyard with their ticket.

Specialty concession items will be available for purchase for ticketed guests, while supplies last.

Daily showtimes for Disney’s “Freakier Friday” August 8 – August 24 are 10:00am, 1:00pm, 4:15pm, 7:30pm, and 10:30pm. Tickets are $22 for adults and $19 for children and seniors. A special Family Four Pack Ticket offer is available for $60.

A Sensory Inclusive Screening is available Tuesday August 19 at 7:30pm and Saturday August 23 at 1pm. An Open Caption screening is available Wednesday August 20 at 7:30pm and Sunday August 24 at 1pm. A Spanish Dubbed screening is available Sunday August 17 at 4:15pm and Thursday August 21 at 7:30pm.

Tickets are on sale now at www.elcapitantheatre.com and https://www.fandango.com/el-capitan-theatre-aacon/theater-page. All seats are reserved.

Photo Credits: © 2025 Disney. All Rights Reserved.

SPONSORED BY THE LA PHILHARMONIC