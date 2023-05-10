FOUR Has its World Premiere at The 2023 Hollywood Fringe Festival

"Four" with music from playwright and composer Clé Holly. Five People. One Problem. After 30 years, the Renowned String Quartet loses a founding member. To honor their pact, the remaining members agree to part. Their manager, however, fights to keep them together. Will his impulsive solution break them up for good?

WHERE: The Broadwater - Second Stage, 6320 Santa Monica Blvd. Los Angeles, CA

PERFORMANCE DATES:

Tuesday, June 6 @ 8:00 p.m.

Saturday, June 10 @ 2:00 p.m.

Sunday, June 18 @ 12:30 p.m.

Thursday, June 22 @ 9:30 p.m.

Saturday, June 24 @ 5:30 p.m.

Running time: 60 minutes - Ages 13+

Written by playwright Clé Holly and directed by Fringe veteran John Coppola, "Four" deftly explores the themes of performance, the creative process, human relationships, and group dynamics. Clé is herself a violinist, and it shows in the verisimilitude of this sharply written drama.

Written by Clé Holly; Directed by John Coppola; Produced by Loch Lyle Music Publishing and Muse Picholine Media in association with Fringe Management, LLC