FOUR Has its World Premiere at The 2023 Hollywood Fringe Festival

Performances run June 6-24.
"Four" with music from playwright and composer Clé Holly. Five People. One Problem. After 30 years, the Renowned String Quartet loses a founding member. To honor their pact, the remaining members agree to part. Their manager, however, fights to keep them together. Will his impulsive solution break them up for good?
WHERE: The Broadwater - Second Stage, 6320 Santa Monica Blvd. Los Angeles, CA
PERFORMANCE DATES:
Tuesday, June 6 @ 8:00 p.m.
Saturday, June 10 @ 2:00 p.m.
Sunday, June 18 @ 12:30 p.m.
Thursday, June 22 @ 9:30 p.m.
Saturday, June 24 @ 5:30 p.m.
Running time: 60 minutes - Ages 13+
Written by playwright Clé Holly and directed by Fringe veteran John Coppola, "Four" deftly explores the themes of performance, the creative process, human relationships, and group dynamics. Clé is herself a violinist, and it shows in the verisimilitude of this sharply written drama.
Written by Clé Holly; Directed by John Coppola; Produced by Loch Lyle Music Publishing and Muse Picholine Media in association with Fringe Management, LLC
