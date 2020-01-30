FOREVER FLAMENCO by Briseyda Zárate at the Fountain Theatre

Forever Flamenco by Briseyda Zárate - Celebrate the passion, romance, love and emotion of Valentines Day when Forever Flamenco favorite Briseyda Zárate lights up the Fountain stage, joined by dancer Lakshmi "La Chimi" Basile, singer Oscar Valero and guitarist Andres Vadin. The Los Angeles Times hails The Fountain Theatre's monthly Forever Flamenco series as "the earth and fire of first-class flamenco," and LA Splash says, "Being the sensual, intimate art form that it is... the way you feel when you walk out of a Forever Flamenco performance is pretty darn fabulous."

WHO:• Director: Briseyda Zárate• Dancers: Lakshmi "La Chimi" Basile and Briseyda Zárate• Singer: Oscar Valero • Guitarist: Andres Vadin• Associate Producer: James Bennett• Presented by Deborah Culver and The Fountain Theatre

WHEN:Sunday, Feb. 16 at 8 p.m.

WHERE:5060 Fountain Ave.Los Angeles CA 90029(Fountain at Normandie)

HOW:(323) 663-1525 or www.fountaintheatre.com • Visit us on Facebook

TICKETS:• VIP seating (first two rows): $50• Regular seating: $40• Senior/Student: $30

PARKING:Secure, on-site parking: $5

Photo credit: Bruce Bisenz





Related Articles Shows View More Los Angeles Stories

More Hot Stories For You