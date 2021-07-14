FOREVER FLAMENCO Moves Outdoors at The Fountain

Forever Flamenco, The Fountain Theatre's sizzling hot signature flamenco series, moves to the Fountain's new outdoor stage for three, 3-night weekend events at the end of July, August and September: July 30 through Aug. 1; Aug. 27 through Aug. 29; and Sept. 24 through Sept. 27, with all performances beginning at 8 p.m.



Boasting some of the best-known, most highly respected flamenco performers in Southern California as well as special guests from New Mexico, New York and Spain, each performance will be directed by a different artist.



The first performance of the summer, on Friday, July 30, will be directed by bailaora (dancer) Lakshmi Basile "La Chimi." A tribute to the late cantaor (singer) Jesús Montoya, the evening is sub-titled Pinceladas Escandalosas ("Scandalous Brush Strokes"). Featured artists include cantaors Antonio de Jerez and Reyes Barrios; guitarristas (guitarists) José Tanaka and Kambiz Pakan; and special guests David Castellano, Laura Castellano and Cristina Moguel of "FlamencoFlavor," direct from New York City.



On Saturday, July 31, Briseyde Zárate artistic directs and performs alongside bailaoras Vanessa Albalos and Cristina Lucio "La Tigresa"; cantaor Antonio de Jerez; and guitarrista José Tanaka.



Subsequent performances will be directed by Vanessa Abalos (Aug. 1); Reyes Barrios (Aug. 28); Ethan Margolis (Aug. 29); Fanny Ara (Sept. 24); Alexandra Rozo (Sept. 25); and Antonio Triana (Sept. 26), with specific line-ups to be announced.



The Fountain Theatre has been presenting authentic, heart-pounding, Gypsy flamenco dance and music since its founding in 1990, under the auspices of theater co-founder and then co-artistic director Deborah Culver (a.k.a. Lawlor). Forever Flamenco was inaugurated as a series in 2003, with the Fountain quickly becoming L.A.'s go-to venue for the art form. The Los Angeles Times calls Forever Flamenco "the earth and fire of first-class flamenco." The series is currently produced by longtime Fountain associate producer James Bennett.



This spring, the Fountain built an outdoor stage in its parking lot in response to the Covid-19 pandemic. Audiences have been enjoying performances under the stars since the June opening of the company's Los Angeles premiere production of An Octoroon by Branden Jacobs-Jenkins. Performances of An Octoroon are scheduled through Sept. 19.



Tickets to Forever Flamenco range from $40-$65. Seating will be socially distanced and masks required as mandated by the County of Los Angeles on the date of each performance. The Fountain Theatre is located at 5060 Fountain Avenue (at Normandie) in Los Angeles. To purchase tickets, call (323) 663-1525 or go to www.FountainTheatre.com.