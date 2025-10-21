FLETCHER to Play Intimate Performances in New York and Los Angeles This December

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Critically acclaimed Queer singer/songwriter FLETCHER will play two special, one-night-only intimate performances this December at Brooklyn Paramount in New York on December 4th and The United Theater on Broadway in Los Angeles on December 7th. Tickets will be available via general on-sale beginning this Friday, October 24, at 10 a.m. local time, HERE.

FLETCHER's upcoming performances in New York and L.A. will echo the stripped-back essence of her third album, Would You Still Love Me If You Really Knew Me? Also on Friday, FLETCHER will release an extended version of the album, featuring two new tracks.

“This album was made in the most special, simple, and intimate way,” says FLETCHER. “I wanted to capture that intimacy and intentionality on a stage for a one-night-only experience to honor the fans, to honor this album, and to honor the year in a celebratory performance, in addition to the last 10 years of sharing my truth as an artist. I hope to see some of you there, whether you’ve been here since the beginning or this record was the first one to find you.”

Would You Still Love Me If You Really Knew Me? was first released via Capitol Records in July. On the LP’s extended version, the artist offers up an all-new song called “Hail Mary." In addition to “Hail Mary,” Would You Still Love Me If You Really Knew Me? (Extended Version) features a surprise track for fans, to be revealed with the album’s release. To date, FLETCHER’s music has amassed over 2.5 billion streams worldwide.

About FLETCHER

FLETCHER's catalog includes EPS like 2019’s you ruined new york city for me and 2020’s THE S(EX) TAPES. Released in 2022, FLETCHER’s debut album Girl Of My Dreams delivered the single “Becky’s So Hot” which landed on Billboard’s Hot Rock and Alternative Songs chart and garnered nominations from the MTV Video Music Awards and MTV Europe Music Awards. In support of the LP, FLETCHER performed on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”

FLETCHER won the 2023 GLAAD Media Award for Outstanding Music Artist and founded her own “FLETCHER & Friends” festival in Asbury Park in addition to launching the Meet Her At The Bar: Pride Month Experience (a series of pop-ups in support of women-owned Queer bars across America)..

After embarking on the In Search of The Antidote Tour — a global headline run featuring sold-out dates at venues like Radio City Music Hall in New York City and the Greek Theatre in Los Angeles, as well as stops in major cities across the U.S., Europe, Australia, and New Zealand — she released the 21-song double album THE ANTIDOTE: FLETCHER LIVE.

Photo credit: Carissa Gallo