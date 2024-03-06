FATHERLAND Extends Through End of May at Fountain Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Fountain Theatre has extended the world premiere of its play, Fatherland, through May 26. In this riveting true story, a 19-year-old faces the hardest day in his life when he testifies in federal court after informing the FBI of his father’s involvement in the Jan 6 attack on the Capitol. Fast-moving, powerful, and theatrical, Fatherland erupts verbatim from official court transcripts, case evidence, and public statements.



The production is directed by Stephen Sachs, and stars Ron Bottitta, Patrick Keleher, Anna Khaja, Larry Poindexter.

TICKET PRICES:

$25 – $45:

• Premium Seating: $45

• Regular Seating: $40

• Seniors 65 or older: $35 (regular seating only)

• Students: $25 (valid ID required)

• Monday nights: Regular seating ($40) and Pay-What-You-Want (subject to availability)

Photo credit: Jenny Graham