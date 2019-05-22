Esther Mira And Lisa K Wyatt Return To Fringe In World Premiere Of TRANSFERENCE!

When theatre, film and television veterans Jim Blanchette and Lisa K. Wyatt saw Esther Mira's award-winning show With My Eyes Shut at last year's Fringe, they knew they wanted to work with her. It was just a matter of finding the right material. With their dynamic in mind, Blanchette got to writing and what came out is a unique dark comedy that not only showcases two dynamo actors, but also explores a relationship that truly faces the test of time.

Transference makes its world premiere this June at the Broadwater Black Box Theatre as part of the Hollywood Fringe Festival.

In Transference, a woman awakens from hypnotherapy and remembers all of her past lives...and that her therapist has been the love of her life in every lifetime. This dark romantic comedy tells the story of a woman hoping to get it right at long last, or at least not get murdered this time. Expert psychology gives way to pithy metaphysical repartee gives way to death threats. It's truly a love story that explores the most important question in any relationship: How long can you hold a grudge?

"There is a lot of discussion these days, both healthy and unhealthy, about what constitutes a normal relationship...this show pushes that into the 4th dimension," Blanchette said. "And theatrically, I don't recall ever having seen a dark romantic comedy about past lives. It's not exactly a genre."

Transference marks Blanchette's fourth year in Fringe. He directed last year's hit show The Women of Lockerbie and also wrote and acted in The Best of Albuquerque Fringe 2025. Transference is the third in a series called Omega Chronicles. He was worked as a playwright, dramaturg and director, guiding many works to premieres and both coasts.

His cast includes Wyatt, who is not only an accomplished film and television actor (mostly known for The Office), but also an award-winning theatre artist. Along with her work in last year's Lockerbie, Wyatt also was nominated for Best Solo show at 2017 Fringe for Why We Become Witches. She is joined by Mira, who will celebrate her 7th Fringe with Transference. Along with last year's award winner, she has also performed in such hit shows as Fifty Shades of Shrew and EgoManiac: A Poetic Incantation.

With Transference, Blanchette is excited to take a different look at love.

"I hope what people get out of it is that love is great but extremely messy," he said. "It was messy in the past. It's messy today. It'll be messy in the future. The trick is to have a good sense of humor. And a good mop."





