Emo Nite Celebrates 10 Years With Weekend Long Celebration

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The iconic monthly party and brand Emo Nite have announced the Emo Nite 10 Year Anniversary Weekend, a two day long celebration this December 7-8 across Los Angeles, proving that Emo is “not a phase” but a lifestyle and cultural movement.

To kick off the weekend's festivities, Emo Nite will be returning to their old home, The Echoplex, on Saturday, December 7 for a pre-party entitled God Bless The Echoplex. Emo Nite has always been known for their surprises and has proven over the last decade that anything can happen at emo nite. The party will feature surprise guest DJs and special performances, celebrating the history of the one of the most influential gatherings of the last decade. No advance tickets will be sold for God Bless The Echoplex. Capacity is limited, first come first serve tickets at the door for $20 and entry is not guaranteed. Everyone attending must also have a ticket to Emo Nite Day. Before the party begins, Emo Nite fans can spend the day getting custom Emo Nite Flash Tattoos at Holy Union Tattoo Shop in Echo Park.

Emo Nite Day, will make its triumphant return on Sunday, December 8 at the Hollywood Palladium Indoors & Outdoors, with live bands, special performances, guest DJs and a carnival theme featuring rides, games, prizes, food trucks, memories and more. The Emo Nite Day presale begins September 6 and tickets will be available to the general public on September 10.

Since Emo Nite has become a worldwide phenomenon in over 60 cities around the world. Emo Nite will be taking over the legendary Hollywood Roosevelt Hotel, turning it into Hotel Emo Nite. Exclusive presale for the Emo Nite Hotel packages with VIP+ access to all events, limited merch bundles, and more begins August 30.

Lineup for Emo Nite Day will be announced soon. Sign up now to be notified at EmoNiteDay.com.

Having performed at coveted festivals across the country like Coachella, Lollapalooza, Hangout Fest, Bonnaroo Music & Arts Fest, Electric Forest, and more, co-founders Morgan Freed and T.J. Petracca have cultivated a community of like-minded music fans that goes beyond what we know to be “emo.” Emo Nite is not just about the music - it's about the culture, the love of the scene and finding a place where everyone belongs. With major resurgences from the scene, Emo has never been hotter. We can thank Emo Nite for keeping the pulse alive all these years, taking the genre from dive bars to stages at world class festivals, and influencing some of the biggest pop acts on the charts. Not only did their Emo Renaissance bring the genre back into the mainstream, it also laid the groundwork for artists in the mainstream to bring emo to rapidly growing audiences.

The team has turned Emo Nite into what it is today, a worldwide cultural movement, bridging the gap between the emo scene we grew up with and the spark of its next generation. Often imitated but never truly duplicated, Emo Nite has a regular presence in over 60 cities fueling mosh pits from coast to coast.

Comments

SPONSORED BY THE HOLLYWOOD BOWL