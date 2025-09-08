Fresh off her performance in Jesus Christ Superstar at the Hollywood Bowl alongside Cynthia Erivo and Adam Lambert, Emily Goglia Presents The Limelight Club returns to Bar Lubitsch on Santa Monica Boulevard in West Hollywood on Monday, September 15, at 8pm.

The evening will also feature special guests Isaiah Bailey (Jesus Christ Superstar at the Hollywood Bowl, upcoming The Phantom of the Opera National Tour, The Lion King National Tour), Valerie Perri (Evita National Tour, Sunset Boulevard, Cabaret), Brad Silnuzer (Comedy Central Comic To Watch/JFL New Face/TV Producer/Fast and Furious Musical Parody), and Juliette Goglia (NCIS, CSI, Disney Channel). Goglia’s accompanist is Dwight Rivera (Linda Perry, Sheryl Lee Ralph, Elliot Yamin).



Emily Goglia Presents The Limelight Club brings a taste of the New York City cabaret scene to Los Angeles in her residency at Bar Lubitsch. Join her for a delicious cocktail and a fresh new show every time, filled with your favorite Broadway tunes along with stories, comedy, and an ever-changing roster of guests ranging from LA’s top singers to Broadway vets, magicians, and stand-up comics.



Goglia has played packed houses at New York's Feinstein's/54 Below, Metropolitan Room, LA's Rockwell Table & Stage, and a sold-out run of her award-winning solo show STAGES in the Hollywood Fringe Festival. She has been seen singing with Christina Aguilera in her Masterclass online video, in FOX's Grease, Live!, NBC's The Sing Off, and she most recently became the winner of the CW’s Christmas Caroler Challenge. Other credits include Mae in Reefer Madness (LA revival opposite Kristen Bell), Sally Bowles in Cabaret and Audrey in Little Shop of Horrors (both for 5 Star Theatricals), Evita (Eva Peron/Palos Verdes), Kinky Boots (Lauren/3D Theatricals), Rent (Maureen/McCoy Rigby Entertainment), The Life of Death (Jackie/CTG), and Megan in A Transparent Musical at the Mark Taper Forum (directed by Tony nominee Tina Landau). Goglia also performs with the viral sensation Postmodern Jukebox and travels the world with Disney in Concert. Her voice-over talents will be featured in the upcoming animated short Bug Therapy alongside Jay Leno, Dr. Phil, Meghan Trainor, Tom Green, and Sterling K. Brown. Her singing voice can currently be heard in several movies and on several studio albums, including Wicked.



Admission is $15–$20 in advance and $25 at the door. Tickets may be obtained here. There is no drink minimum. Doors open at 7:30pm. Bar Lubitsch is located at 7702 Santa Monica Boulevard, in West Hollywood, 90046.