Elizabeth McGovern Will Lead AVA: THE SECRET CONVERSATIONS At Geffen Playhouse; Full Cast Announced!

Geffen Playhouse has announced the full cast for the U.S. premiere of Ava: The Secret Conversations, written by and featuring Academy Award, Golden Globe and Emmy Award-nominated Elizabeth McGovern (Once Upon a Time in America, Downton Abbey) as Ava Gardner, and directed by Tony Award-nominated Moritz von Stuelpnagel (Bernhardt/Hamlet, Present Laughter).

The cast includes Aaron Costa Ganis as Peter Evans (The Noel Diary, Jessica Jones), Ryan W. Garcia as Ed Victor (Ravenswood Manor, Community) and Elizabeth McGovern as Ava Gardner.

Previews for Ava: The Secret Conversations begin Tuesday, April 4, 2023 in the Gil Cates Theater at Geffen Playhouse. Opening night is Thursday, April 13, 2023.

"I either write the book or sell the jewels. I'm kinda sentimental about the jewels." So says legendary Hollywood icon Ava Gardner to her ghost writer Peter Evans as they begin work on her tell-all biography that will shock Tinseltown. But as Peter attempts to glean the juicy details about her life story, her marriages to Mickey Rooney, Artie Shaw, and Frank Sinatra, and her turbulent relationship to Howard Hughes, an altogether different and unexpected journey unfolds in this theatrical glimpse into the private life of Hollywood's original femme fatale.

CAST

Aaron Costa Ganis as Peter Evans

Ryan W. Garcia as Ed Victor

Elizabeth McGovern as Ava Gardner

PRODUCTION TEAM

Scenic Designer David Meyer

Costume Designer Toni-Leslie James

Lighting Designer Amith Chandrashaker

Sound Designer Cricket S. Myers

Projection Designer Alex Basco Koch

Associate Director Rhonda Kohl

Dramaturg Olivia O'Connor

Production Stage Manager Julie Ann Renfro

Assistant Stage Manager Gabrielle J. Bruno

Casting Director Phyllis Schuringa, CSA

PERFORMANCE SCHEDULE

Monday: No performance

Tuesday - Friday: 7:00 p.m.

Saturday: 2:00 and 7:00 p.m.

Sunday: 1:00 and 6:00 p.m.

LOCATION

Gil Cates Theater at Geffen Playhouse

10886 Le Conte Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90024