Elizabeth McGovern Will Lead AVA: THE SECRET CONVERSATIONS At Geffen Playhouse; Full Cast Announced!
Performances run April 4 - May 7.
Geffen Playhouse has announced the full cast for the U.S. premiere of Ava: The Secret Conversations, written by and featuring Academy Award, Golden Globe and Emmy Award-nominated Elizabeth McGovern (Once Upon a Time in America, Downton Abbey) as Ava Gardner, and directed by Tony Award-nominated Moritz von Stuelpnagel (Bernhardt/Hamlet, Present Laughter).
The cast includes Aaron Costa Ganis as Peter Evans (The Noel Diary, Jessica Jones), Ryan W. Garcia as Ed Victor (Ravenswood Manor, Community) and Elizabeth McGovern as Ava Gardner.
Previews for Ava: The Secret Conversations begin Tuesday, April 4, 2023 in the Gil Cates Theater at Geffen Playhouse. Opening night is Thursday, April 13, 2023.
"I either write the book or sell the jewels. I'm kinda sentimental about the jewels." So says legendary Hollywood icon Ava Gardner to her ghost writer Peter Evans as they begin work on her tell-all biography that will shock Tinseltown. But as Peter attempts to glean the juicy details about her life story, her marriages to Mickey Rooney, Artie Shaw, and Frank Sinatra, and her turbulent relationship to Howard Hughes, an altogether different and unexpected journey unfolds in this theatrical glimpse into the private life of Hollywood's original femme fatale.
CAST
Aaron Costa Ganis as Peter Evans
Ryan W. Garcia as Ed Victor
Elizabeth McGovern as Ava Gardner
PRODUCTION TEAM
Scenic Designer David Meyer
Costume Designer Toni-Leslie James
Lighting Designer Amith Chandrashaker
Sound Designer Cricket S. Myers
Projection Designer Alex Basco Koch
Associate Director Rhonda Kohl
Dramaturg Olivia O'Connor
Production Stage Manager Julie Ann Renfro
Assistant Stage Manager Gabrielle J. Bruno
Casting Director Phyllis Schuringa, CSA
PERFORMANCE SCHEDULE
Monday: No performance
Tuesday - Friday: 7:00 p.m.
Saturday: 2:00 and 7:00 p.m.
Sunday: 1:00 and 6:00 p.m.
LOCATION
Gil Cates Theater at Geffen Playhouse
10886 Le Conte Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90024