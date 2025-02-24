Elijah Reed Joins the Cast of BROTHERS OF AFFLICTION at Willie Agee Playhouse

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The West Coast premiere of Brothers of Affliction at Willie Agee Playhouse has added a new cast member. Actor Elijah Reed will play Shane in the powerful family drama, which explores brotherhood, trauma, and redemption.

Reed replaces Byron Coolie who has stepped away from the production to prioritize his health, and the creative team wholeheartedly supports his decision. They extend their deepest gratitude for his dedication and contributions to the show.

"I've been looking forward to working with Elijah since we met two years ago," said playwright and director Paris Crayton III. "I was transfixed watching him on stage for the first time."

Reed, known for his work on HBO's Winning Time, his recurring guest role on HBO's Doom Patrol, and a guest star appearance in CBS/Paramount+'s NCIS: Origins, steps into the role of Shane. He expressed his excitement about joining the production.

"I'm thrilled to step in and bring the role of Shane to life," Reed said. Brothers of Affliction is a whirlwind of love, emotion, and brotherhood and I'm honored to be a part of this production."

Produced by Maroon Arts & Culture, PC3 Productions, Little Black Pearl Production, and The POW Creatives, Brothers of Affliction runs March 14-30, 2025, at the Willie Agee Playhouse in Inglewood, California. The play follows three brothers who must confront their past, their pain, and their relationship with one another over the course of one intense night.

