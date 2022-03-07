El Portal Theatre Presents Grammy Winner Steve Tyrell In Concert, April 2

El Portal Theatre presents Grammy-winning vocalist Steve Tyrell In Concert. This one-performance-only event will take place Saturday, April 2 at 8pm onstage at the historic El Portal Theatre Debbie Reynolds Mainstage, 5269 Lankershim Blvd. in the NOHO Arts District, North Hollywood, CA.

Grammy-winning vocalist Steve Tyrell is making his debut appearance on the Debbie Reynolds Mainstage at the El Portal Theatre. He will be showcasing his virtuosity with the Great American Songbook, as well as featuring selections from his recent release "Shades of Ray," his tribute to Ray Charles.

Another highlight will be Tyrell's toast to his late friend Debbie Reynolds on what would have been her 90th birthday. Reynolds glowingly stated in print, "I'm a big fan of Steve Tyrell," after Tyrell did the music for her 2001 movie "These Old Broads" also starring Elizabeth Taylor, Shirley MacLaine, and Joan Collins.

With five decades in the music business, Tyrell has achieved success as a singer, producer, musical supervisor, and popular national radio host with The Steve Tyrell Show, Monday thru Friday on KJAZZ 88.1 in Los Angeles.

Tyrell's work as a record producer had him collaborating with other legendary artists such as Ray Charles, Rod Stewart, Diana Ross, Linda Ronstadt, and Kristin Chenoweth. As an award-winning vocalist, all 12 of Tyrell's American Standards albums have achieved Top 5 status on Billboard's Jazz charts with his 2019 release, "A Song for You," reaching # 1.

Saturday, April 2, 2022, at 8 pm, will be a memorable evening with Steve Tyrell and his band as he re-popularizes classic pop standards for a modern audience on the Debbie Reynolds Mainstage at the historic El Portal Theatre. Tickets $50 - $100.

For tickets and information please call 818-508-4200 or online at www.elportaltheatre.com.