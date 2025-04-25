EPIC Players Theatre to Present LIGHTS, CAMERA, CABARET: A Neuro Inclusive Celebration Of Hollywood's Hit Music

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



EPIC Players Theatre, LA's Premiere Neurodiverse Theater Company, will present Lights, Camera, Cabaret: A Neuro Inclusive Celebration of Hollywood's Hit Music on April 30, 2025 at 7:30pm (Doors at 6:45pm) at Dynasty Typewriter, 2511 Wilshire Blvd, LA.

Tickets are $35 / $50 for VIP which includes front row seating and complimentary popcorn. The show will also be available via livestream for $15. Come in your best red carpet attire!

Join the EPIC Players as they take the stage at Dynasty Typewriter for a neuro-inclusive celebration of legendary Hollywood songs. From iconic movie musicals to timeless soundtracks, this cabaret will honor the music that has defined and shaped the movies we love. Our EPIC performers will share the stage with incredible guest artists, including Barry Pearl (Grease & Broadway veteran) and Trent Mills (The Play That Goes Wrong, Little America, Tower of God), bringing you an unforgettable night filled with incredible talent and pure movie magic.

EPIC Players Cast: Kennedy Areffi, Bowe Avery, Nayeli Benitez, Amanda Castrillo, Dovia Charles, Luna Floerke, Michelle Jace, Jacki Jing (The Circle and Is She The Wolf? on Netflix), Garrett Lees, Lex Levy, Bella Zoe Martinez, Devin Morrissey (Love on the Spectrum), Rebecca Faith Quinn, Abbey Romeo (Love on the Spectrum), Harry Schantz, Abe Shapiro, Ana Sharp, Nikolay Sharp (Amazon special As We See It), George Steeves, Alexandra Tamplin, Verity Van Dams, Phineas Wilder

About the Company

EPIC Players (Empower, Perform, Include, Create), founded on August 25, 2016, is a nonprofit, neuro-diverse theatre company dedicated to creating professional performing arts opportunities and supportive social communities in the arts for Neurodivergent and Disabled artists. Via inclusive mainstage productions, musical cabarets, original showcases, skills-based classes and career resources, we hope to increase critical employment opportunities, pioneer increased inclusion in the arts, and break down social stigmas surrounding neuro-diverse communities.

For more information, visit https://www.epicplayersnyc.org/.

