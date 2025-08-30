EMPOWERMENT WEEKEND Takes Place at Los Angeles Women's Theatre September 26-28

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Los Angeles Women's Theatre Festival will present its 12th Annual Empowerment Weekend of workshops and panels tailored to empower and enhance the careers of solo performers, and an informative event to benefit all performers.

This year's event will be presented at Theatre 68, located at 5112 Lankershim Boulevard, North Hollywood, CA 91601. The weekend will run September 26 through September 28.

This well-rounded week-end event includes career development offerings from industry professionals that are designed to offer workshops and panels for solo artists as they guide them to the next level of their work. Workshops and panels will cover such areas that include creating a solo show, marketing, teamwork, self-care, and career development. Attendees will be offered 10 offerings that will enhance their individual careers.

Ticket prices: $125 for the full weekend, or $75 each day. SPECIAL EARLY BIRD DISCOUNT THROUGH SEPTEMBER 20th is $75 for the full weekend, or $50 each day.

Empowerment Weekend is made possible in part through the support of the Department of Cultural Affairs, City of Los Angeles.

