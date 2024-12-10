EMILY GOGLIA PRESENTS THE LIMELIGHT CLUB Continues at the Moon Room

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Emily Goglia Presents The Limelight Club will continue at The Moon Room on Melrose on Monday, December 16, at 8pm. Goglia’s accompanist is Pete White. The evening will also feature special guests Eric Peterson (Kevin Can F Himself–Kevin!, Escape to Margaritaville original Broadway cast, Christmas Countdown podcast); Geneviève Flati (Jim Henson Company Puppet Up! Uncensored, Ringling Brothers Barnum & Bailey Circus); Ryne Strom (AJR Tour – Madison Square Garden, Siegfried & Roy, Disney); Devon Davidson (CW's Christmas Caroler Challenge winner, Beauty and the Beast at 5 Star Theatricals, Agatha All Along featured soloist); and Juliette Goglia (NCIS, CSI, Disney Channel).

Emily Goglia brings a taste of the New York City cabaret scene to Los Angeles in her monthly residency at The Moon Room. Join her for a delicious cocktail and a fresh new show every month filled with Broadway tunes along with stories, comedy, and an ever-changing roster of guests ranging from LA’s top singers to Broadway vets, magicians, and stand-up comics.

Emily Goglia has played packed houses at New York's Feinstein's/54 Below, Metropolitan Room, LA's Rockwell Table & Stage, and a sold-out run in the Hollywood Fringe Festival. Now, she brings her love of cabaret back to LA. She has been seen singing with Christina Aguilera in her Masterclass online video, in FOX's Grease, Live!, NBC's The Sing Off, and she most recently became the winner of the CW’s Christmas Caroler Challenge. Other credits include Mae in Reefer Madness (LA revival opposite Kristen Bell), Audrey in Little Shop of Horrors (5 Star Theatricals), Evita (Eva Peron/Palos Verdes), Kinky Boots (Lauren/3D Theatricals), Rent (Maureen/McCoy Rigby Entertainment), The Life of Death (Jackie/CTG), and Megan in A Transparent Musical at the Mark Taper Forum (directed by Tony nominee Tina Landau). Goglia also performs with the viral sensation Postmodern Jukebox and travels the world with Disney in Concert. Her voice-over talents will be featured in the upcoming animated short Bug Therapy alongside Jay Leno, Dr. Phil, Meghan Trainor, Tom Green, and Sterling K. Brown. Her singing voice can currently be heard in several movies and on several studio albums.

Pete White is originally from the UK, where his credits as a music director include Kinky Boots (West End premiere and the Grammy-nominated West End cast album, and Associate Music Supervisor for productions in Tokyo and Melbourne), Les Misérables (UK/European and US 25th Anniversary Tours), Hairspray (UK Tour), Legally Blonde (UK Tour), and Avenue Q (West End Assistant Music Director). He now lives in Los Angeles and current projects include Musical Director/Co-Orchestrator for the upcoming pop musical Salem, and music producer for Aimie Atkinson (original cast of Six).

Admission is $15 through December 15 and $20 day of show. There is no drink minimum. Doors open at 7:30pm. The Moon Room is located at 7174 Melrose Avenue (2nd Floor), in Los Angeles, 90046.

