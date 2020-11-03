ELECTRICIDAD Premiere Moved to November 22 on Center Theatre Group's Digital Stage

“Electricidad” is part of the Three-Play “The Greek Trilogy of Luis Alfaro” with “Oedipus El Rey” premiering November 13 and “Mojada” premiering November 20.

The premiere of the multicamera, virtually produced reading of Luis Alfaro's "Electricidad," has moved to November 22, 2020 at 5 p.m. Pacific. The modern adaptation of a Greek classic is part of the "The Greek Trilogy of Luis Alfaro" which is presented on Center Theatre Group's Digital Stage in partnership with The Getty. "The Greek Trilogy of Luis Alfaro" will be launched with "Oedipus El Rey" on November 13 and also includes "Mojada" premiering on November 20, 2020. Each reading will be available on demand until January 20, 2021. For more information or to watch the reading, please visit www.centertheatregroup.org/digitalstage/digital-stage/luis-alfaros-trilogy/.

Directed by Laurie Woolery, the cast of "Electricidad" includes Esperanza America, Sal Lopez, Sandra Marquez, Alma Martinez, Catalina Maynard, Marlene Montes, Sarita Ocón, Gabriela Ortega, Rose Portillo, Geoff Rivas, Lucy Rodriguez and Eddie Ruiz.

In the days following the murder of her father by her mother, Electricidad is committed to vengeance. To get it, she'll need her brother, Orestes, to return from Las Vegas and help her finish the job. Transporting Sophocles' "Electra" to the Los Angeles barrios, Luis Alfaro's "Electricidad" investigates violence, loss, and redemption through the lens of this age-old tragedy. "Electricidad" was previously produced at the Mark Taper Forum in 2005.

Transplanting themes of the ancient Greek tragedies into the streets of Los Angeles, "The Greek Trilogy of Luis Alfaro" gives voice to the concerns of the Chicanx and wider Latinx communities. From performances around the world including celebrated runs at the Mark Taper Forum, Public Theater, Getty Villa and Oregon Shakespeare Festival, Alfaro's electric adaptations question the role that citizens and community play in social issues facing us all today. All three readings will be free to the public and performed in English with Spanish captioning available.

Luis Alfaro is a Chicano writer known for his work in poetry, theatre, short stories, performance and journalism. Luis spent six seasons as the Playwright-in-Residence at the Oregon Shakespeare Festival from 2013-2019. He was a member of the Playwright's Ensemble at Chicago's Victory Gardens Theatre from 2013-2020. Luis is the recipient of a MacArthur Foundation Fellowship. He was recently awarded the PEN America/Laura Pels International Foundation Theater Award for a Master Dramatist, the United States Artist Fellowship and the Ford Foundation's Art of Change Fellowship. His plays and performances include "Electricidad," "Oedipus El Rey," "Mojada," "Delano" and "Body of Faith." Luis spent over two decades in the Los Angeles poetry community and toured for ten years as a performance artist. He is a tenured professor at USC. His play anthology, "The Greek Trilogy of Luis Alfaro," was just released from Methuen Press. Luis was a participant in Center Theatre Group's 2018/19 L.A. Writers' Workshop and is a member of the newly formed CTG Creative Collective, a dozen inspiring, innovative and highly collaborative artists shaping the contours of the theatrical landscape of the future.

