EINSTEIN! Plays April 2 And 3 At Sierra Madre Playhouse

EINSTEIN! The award-winning show about the world's most famous scientist, his trials and triumphs, and the discoveries that have impacted the entire world in the decades since is an Official Selection of the Sierra Madre Playhouse Solo Shows Festival.

Written and performed by Jack Fry, directed by Tom Blomquist. Produced for Sierra Madre Playhouse by Gary Lamb.

Albert Einstein's fight for the successful recognition of his theories has had a profound effect on how people around the world have lived their lives in the 20th and 21st Centuries. EINSTEIN! the show endows the pursuit of scientific truth with the propulsive force of a gripping thriller.

As EINSTEIN! begins, we are introduced to the ghost of Albert Einstein (1879-1955), who briefly muses on his status as a pop culture icon before hurling the audience with him into the past, 1914 to be exact. The world has just entered the first global war, and Einstein (age 35 at this time) is struggling with his greatest achievement, his Theory of Relativity. He is opposed by adversaries coming up with their own Relativity theories, as well as members of the scientific establishments who are dismissive of Einstein's efforts. Some don't buy into the theory. Others reject it out of hand due to pure antisemitism.

EINSTEIN! has won awards at the Hollywood Fringe Festival and the London (Ontario) Fringe Festival and has received numerous critical accolades.

All current county COVID-19 safety protocols in place at the time of the event will be followed (including the wearing of face masks indoors and the checking of COVID-19 vaccination status).

Running Saturday, April 2, 2022 at 2:30 and 8:00 p.m. Sunday, April 3 at 2:30 p.m. Learn more at http://sierramadreplayhouse.org.