Duo Remanence Will Perform Works From the Baroque Era

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Duo Remanence, featuring Mana Tinkerhess on harpsichord and Eric Tinkerhess on cello and viola da gamba, will present a musical journey featuring timeless works from the Baroque era on Sunday, November 23, 2025, 7:30 pm, at Sierra Madre Playhouse.

Exploring the period’s musical richness, Duo Remanence begins the program with two cello sonatas infused with playful galant melodies and dance rhythms by Antonio Vivaldi and Giovanni Battista Pergolesi. It continues with the dense counterpoint in Johann Sebastian Bach’s Sonata for Viol and Harpsichord, sparking a vigorous musical dialogue between the artists. Concluding the concert are “O Mother What Shall I Do,” a traditional Scottish tune arranged by cellist James Oswald, followed by Marin Marais’s “Le Badinage” and “Le Labyrinthe,” pièces de caractères that evoke the passions of a witty conversation and a perilous labyrinth maze, respectively.

Duo Remanence captures the elegance, grace and energy of the era’s music with exquisite musicianship and intimate interplay. From the expressive sonorities of the viola da gamba to the intricate elegance of the harpsichord, the concert showcases the artistry and dynamic interplay of these two instruments, highlighting the depth and vibrancy of the Baroque tradition.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Sierra Madre Playhouse