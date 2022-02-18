Disney's MOANA And MULAN Announced At The El Capitan Theatre
In celebration of Women's History Month, Hollywood's El Capitan Theatre welcomes two of Disney's most powerful female heroes.
In celebration of Women's History Month, Hollywood's El Capitan Theatre welcomes "Moana" March 3 and 4 featuring songs written by Lin-Manuel Miranda, and "Mulan" (1998) March 5 and 6 with Pajama Party screenings Saturday and Sunday at 10:00am.
During Mulan Pajama Party screenings, Guests can enjoy breakfast in their reserved seat while wearing their favorite family-friendly pajamas. Each Guest attending will receive a muffin, cereal, yogurt and juice or coffee. Tickets are $25 for all ages.