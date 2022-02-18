Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Disney's MOANA And MULAN Announced At The El Capitan Theatre

In celebration of Women's History Month, Hollywood's El Capitan Theatre welcomes two of Disney's most powerful female heroes.

Feb. 18, 2022  
In celebration of Women's History Month, Hollywood's El Capitan Theatre welcomes "Moana" March 3 and 4 featuring songs written by Lin-Manuel Miranda, and "Mulan" (1998) March 5 and 6 with Pajama Party screenings Saturday and Sunday at 10:00am.


During Mulan Pajama Party screenings, Guests can enjoy breakfast in their reserved seat while wearing their favorite family-friendly pajamas. Each Guest attending will receive a muffin, cereal, yogurt and juice or coffee. Tickets are $25 for all ages.

Daily showtimes for "Moana" and "Mulan" are 10:00am, 1:00pm, 4:00pm and 7:00pm with the Mickey Mouse short "Clock Cleaners" playing alongisde the films. Showtimes and dates are subject to change.

D23 Gold Members can receive one complimentary 64oz popcorn tub and one complimentary 20oz bottled beverage when showing their current membership card at concessions, limited to one redemption per member card.

Tickets are now on sale at www.elcapitantickets.com and https://www.fandango.com/el-capitan-theatre-aacon/theater-page. All seats are reserved and $12 for all ages.

The El Capitan Theatre has taken enhanced health and safety measures for its guests and cast members. All guests must follow posted instructions while visiting. For health and safety information including theatre policies and procedures visit https://elcapitantheatre.com/safetyinformation/.


