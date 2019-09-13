Disney Film Composer And Director To Speak At Musco Center, 9/28

A free pre-show discussion on Film Animation and Composing has been added to Musco Center for the Arts' presentation of Disney's 'Pixar in Concert' on September 28, 2019.



The special 6pm event is free for all those attending the Pixar Concert that begins at 7:30pm. Tickets for Disney's 'Pixar in Concert,' beginning at $33, are available online at muscocenter.org or by calling the box office at 844-OC-MUSCO (844-626-8726).

Composer Michael Giacchino, whose music for the Pixar films The Incredibles and Up are featured in the concert, and Director Mark Andrews, who co-directed Pixar's Brave, which is also featured, will join Chapman Professor William Kroyer on the Musco Center stage for a lively assessment of contemporary film animation and composition. The pre-show event will include a Q&A session with the audience.

"This kind of robust conversation could only take place at a University dedicated to the integration of performance and scholarship," said Musco Center Director Richard T. Bryant. "Musco Center is proud to partner with Chapman's College of Performing Arts, the Dodge School of Film and Disney Music Group to present a remarkable evening that now includes three of the top people in animated film and composition." The event is free to ticket holders, as well as Chapman students and faculty.

Beginning at 7:30pm, a 72-piece symphony orchestra comprised of professional musicians and the student Chapman Orchestra will perform selections from all 14 Pixar film scores to a montage of scenes from each movie, including Cars, WALL•E, Ratatouille, A Bug's Life, Finding Nemo, Monsters, Inc. and others, in a visually stunning, high-definition, multi-media family show. Broadway World called it "pure magic" and Huffington Post wrote, "It's a moment in life you'll remember forever."

The Discussion Panelists

Michael Giacchino is one of the best-known and most successful composers working in Hollywood today. His 2009 score for the Pixar hit Up earned him an Oscar, a Golden Globe, the BAFTA, the Broadcast Film Critics' Choice Award and two Grammy Awards. In addition to The Incredibles, his many credits include some of the most popular and acclaimed films in recent history: Ratatouille, Mission Impossible: Ghost Protocol and The Dawn of the Planet of the Apes to name a few.

Mark Andrews is a director, writer and story artist at Pixar Animation Studios. He is best known for the 2012 Pixar feature film Brave, which he co-directed with Brenda Chapman. He was also the story supervisor for The Incredibles, directed the short film One Man Band, and co-wrote the short films Jack-Jack Attack and One Man Band.



Professor William Kroyer, who will moderate the discussion, directs the Digital Arts Program of Chapman University's Lawrence and Kristina Dodge College of Film and Media Arts. Kroyer is also an award-winning director of animation who has directed computer graphics commercials, short films, movie titles and theatrical films. Trained in classic hand-drawn animation at the Disney Studio, Kroyer was one of the first animators to make the leap to computer animation as computer image choreographer on Disney's groundbreaking 1982 feature, Tron. Founding his Kroyer Films, Inc. with his wife Susan, he pioneered the technique of combining hand-drawn animation with computer animation.

Admission to the 6pm Pre-Show Discussion is free to all Disney's 'Pixar in Concert' ticket holders, as well as Chapman University students and faculty. Tickets to the 7:30pm concert on September 28, 2019, beginning at $33, are still available by visiting www.muscocenter.org or calling the Musco Center box office at 844-OC-MUSCO (844-626-8726). All print-at-home tickets include a no-cost parking pass. Musco Center for the Arts is located on the campus of Chapman University at 415 North Glassell, Orange, Calif.







