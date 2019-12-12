Darryl Maximilian Robinson Returns For A Visit On THE ACTOR'S CHOICE

After spending a year on an extended visit to his original hometown of Chicago, Illinois, veteran and award-winning stage actor and play director Darryl Maximilian Robinson, The Founder, Artistic Director and Producer of the multiracial, non-Equity professional chamber theatre, The Excaliber Shakespeare Company of Chicago and Los Angeles-based theatre artist, has returned to The City of Angels, and will discuss both his most recent on-and-off stage endeavors on the Monday December 30, 2019 edition of the internet performing arts program "The Actor's Choice" hosted by long-time entertainment journalist Ron Brewington in a program that can be viewed live on Youtube at 11:00 am PST.

Mr. Robinson was last seen by LA theatre goers in a critically-praised performance in June of 2017 as District Attorney Flint in The Emmanuel Lutheran Actors' Theatre Ensemble - ELATE revival production of Ayn Rand's "Night of January 16th" presented at The Lincoln Stegman Theatre in North Hollywood, California. Previously, Mr. Robinson received a 2015 / 2016 ELATE Season Ticket Holder Award nomination for Best Actor for his performance as the debonair, but aging leading man Ernest in Tad Mosel's classic, allegorical one-act of Life In The Theatre "Impromptu" which was presented in Feburary of 2016 on a bill of one-acts entitled "Just 4 Fun" also presented at The Lincoln Stegman Theatre, and has displayed his musical theatre performance skills in such roles as Booker T. Washington in the 2013 Kentwood Players of Los Angeles revival of "Ragtime" at The Westchester Playhouse, Major-General Stanley in the 2014 San Pedro Theatre Club 135th anniversary revival production of Gilbert and Sullivan's "The Pirates of Penzance," and the dual roles of The Narrator and The Mysterious Man in the 2014 Burbank Community Theatre revival staging of Stephen Sondheim's and James Lapine's "Into The Woods" which was presented at the 1,200-seat Hall of Liberty at Forest Lawn in The Hollywood Hills.

Mr. Robinson's other LA area stage roles have included: The Butler John Lawless in Kyle Crichton's "The Happiest Millionaire," The Reverend Sykes in Playwright Christopher Sergel's adaptation of Harper Lee's "To Kill A Mockingbird," and The Ghost of Christmas Present and Others in an annual musical version of Charles Dickens' "A Christmas Carol" all performed ( in-the-round ) at The Glendale Centre Theatre in Glendale, Ca., and the part of the old Shakespearean actor Henry Albertson in the 2010 Hollywood Fringe Festival 50th anniversary revival production of Tom Jones' and Harvey Schmidt's "The Fantasticks" presented by The Tribe Productions at The Complex Theatre in Hollywood, Ca.

Prior to moving to Los Angeles in 2005, however, Mr. Robinson was best known for his critically-praised and award-winning work with his multicultural stage troupe, The Excaliber Shakespeare Company of Chicago for which he has received both a 1997 Chicago Joseph Jefferson Citation Award for Outstanding Actor In A Principal Role In A Play for his noted dramatic performance in Athol Fugard's "Master Harold And The Boys" and a 1998 WKKC Radio Chicago Critic's Corner Fine Arts Award for Outstanding Director of A Play for his staging of Samuel Beckett's "Waiting For Godot" which were both staged at The Heartland Cafe Studio Theatre in The Windy City.

A veteran or more than four decades of theatre experience, Mr. Robinson's appearance on the December 30, 2019 11:00 am PST edition of "The Actor's Choice" with Ron Brewington, which will be broadcast live at Youtube.com, coincides with his most recent Windy City honor: a 2019 BroadwayWorld Chicago Award nomination for Best Performer In A Musical or Revue ( Resident Non-Equity ) for his critically-praised performance of the dual roles of Mr. William Cartwright, Your Chairman of The Music Hall Royale and The Mayor Thomas Sapsea of Cloisterham, England in the 2018 Saint Sebastian Players of Chicago revival production of Rupert Holmes' Tony Award-winning Best Musical Whodunit "The Mystery of Edwin Drood," a staging which has received a grand total of seven BroadwayWorld Chicago Award nominations. Mr. Robinson first appeared on the September 19, 2016 edition of "The Actor's Choice" during the second half-hour of the program. He will also be appearing during the second portion of the program for the December 30, 2019 edition.

For more info on Darryl Maximilian Robinson's return to "The Actor's Choice" visit https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCJvPjkHrhVNH00Wic_z4vVQ?fbclid=IwAR38wARXrZMvBkYobgPtw_pLn1yiCX4XEZaq0XXUTZuBHeP46r7bleZdeXs

https://www.theactorschoicela.org/?fbclid=IwAR2O3tQ_ThVC9UH7tHddytiC89yG-wSgcLHTHeF63aPzeYL7GP95j0-do38





