DINNER WITH ELVIS to Return to Catalina Museum for Art & History

​Catalina Museum for Art & History is inviting guests to dust off their blue suede shoes for a night of nostalgia, music and fun at Dinner with Elvis, taking place Friday, August 1 from 6 to 9 p.m. in the museum's Schreiner Family Plaza.

A favorite summer tradition on Catalina Island, the evening features a lively performance by James Kruk, widely recognized as one of the top Elvis Presley tribute artists in Southern California. Guests will enjoy a buffet-style dinner inspired by the King's favorite flavors, set against the backdrop of a balmy island evening and the sounds of Elvis' greatest hits.

Dinner is included with admission, and guests can also enjoy a selection of specialty cocktails, wine, beer and non-alcoholic refreshments available for purchase throughout the night.

Tickets are priced at $30 for members, $40 for not-yet-members and $15 for children (ages 3–15). Advance registration is encouraged, as seating is limited and this annual event is known to sell out.

