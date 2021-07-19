Cynthia Erivo Joins the LA Phil at the Hollywood Bowl

Grammy®, Tony®, and Emmy® Award winner and Oscar® nominee Cynthia Erivo shows off her incredible vocal power as she makes her Hollywood Bowl debut with a program titled "Legendary Voices."

In addition to giving voice to music made famous by the greatest female singers of all time, including Aretha Franklin, Nina Simone, Ella Fitzgerald, and Billie Holiday, Erivo will also perform selections from her forthcoming debut album. Don't miss this on July 30!