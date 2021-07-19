Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Cynthia Erivo Joins the LA Phil at the Hollywood Bowl

pixeltracker

The incomparable vocalist and actor brings her powerful voice to the Bowl stage.

Jul. 19, 2021  

Cynthia Erivo Joins the LA Phil at the Hollywood Bowl

Grammy®, Tony®, and Emmy® Award winner and Oscar® nominee Cynthia Erivo shows off her incredible vocal power as she makes her Hollywood Bowl debut with a program titled "Legendary Voices."

In addition to giving voice to music made famous by the greatest female singers of all time, including Aretha Franklin, Nina Simone, Ella Fitzgerald, and Billie Holiday, Erivo will also perform selections from her forthcoming debut album. Don't miss this on July 30!


Related Articles View More Los Angeles Stories

Featured on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes, and More from Your Favorite Broadway Stars
Taylor Louderman
Taylor Louderman
Nik Walker
Nik Walker
Jason SweetTooth Williams
Jason SweetTooth Williams

More Hot Stories For You

  • Audrey Bennett, Kyla Carter, and More Join Concert To Benefit The Actors Fund
  • Photos: THE BARRIO SINGS BROADWAY At Feinstein's/54 Below
  • Jelani Remy, Beth Leavel, Christy Altomare and More to Perform At Feinstein's/54 Below Next Week
  • Alex Newell, Derek Klena, and Ariana DeBose Join TODAYTIX AT TAVERN July Lineup