Critically Acclaimed Play FAMOUSÂ Announces Extended Dates

An 11:11 Experience announced today that Famous, the critically acclaimed theatre piece written and directed by Michael Leoni (Elevator), is extending its run due to popular demand. The live experience continues through Sunday, June 23rd with performances on Saturdays at 8pm and Sundays at 7pm.

"Famous is inspired by the true stories of so many actors and artists that have been crushed by this industry. It is my hope that by presenting this story, we can help raise the volume on this really important conversation," said writer/director Michael Leoni. "I feel so grateful to have such an outstanding cast and crew that pour their heart and soul into telling this story every week and that we now have the opportunity to share it with even more people."

Famous takes audiences into a world ruled by sex, money, and power, taken at any cost. Just nominated for his first Oscar, Jason Mast is throwing a celebratory party at his Hollywood Hills home that serves as the backdrop for an intricate plan to confront his past. With the night unfolding at an adrenaline-rushed pace, and driven by a devastating need to expose the truth, Jason's attempt to control the outcome of the evening ignites a chain of events that push the boundaries of real friendship and reveals the true cost of fame.

Famous is more than just a play. It's a cinematic and suspenseful thrill ride that immerses viewers into a unique live-experience which brings to life many of Hollywood's most controversial truths ranging from abuse to drug use. Using a detailed set with multiple rooms, the action never lets up as it takes on the darkest aspects of the entertainment industry with the goal of promoting honest conversations and driving change.

"As producers, we are honored to be able to bring this story to light. While Famous focuses on the entertainment industry, it has become clear to us that the story has a much more universal message. Abuse of power is not gender or industry specific. But on a deeper level, this show is about the human condition. To have our audience members repeatedly pull us aside after shows to share their stories and their gratitude is humbling, to say the least. Famous is intended to spark conversation, even if that conversation is uncomfortable." Michelle Kaufer, on behalf of the entire producing team.

Famous features performances from Derick Breezee, Megan Davis, Rosanna DeCandia, Greg DePetro, Kenny Johnston, Kyle Mac, Mara McCaffray, Thomas McNamara, Erica Katzin, Joshua Pafchek, Landon Tavernier and Jacqi Vene. The show is produced by An 11:11 Experience.

Famous performances will be held on Saturdays at 8 PM and Sundays at 7 PM with the live experience starting 30 minutes prior to show. Tickets for the performances are $40 for general admission and $60 for VIP seating and can be purchased at www.famoustheplay.com.

Because it is important to Michael that all people have an opportunity to see theater, we will be offering $11 rush seats the day of the performance.

All performances will be held at The 11:11 located at 1107 North Kings Road in West Hollywood. Parking structure available directly across the street.





