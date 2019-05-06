Creative Team Announced For THE ELF ON THE SHELF: A CHRISTMAS MUSICAL

For the first time, The Elf on the Shelf Scout Elves will take center stage in a new live musical debuting this holiday season. Inspired by the beloved box set The Elf on the Shelf: A Christmas Tradition, this touring stage production will give families an exclusive glimpse into the magical world of Santa's North Pole through unforgettable song and dance numbers and a heartwarming tale about Christmas spirit.

This toe-tapping tale tells the story of one particularly impressive Scout Elf who must help his new, human family overcome a personal loss and remember the importance of Christmas cheer. Can this tiny elf, along with a host of North Pole pals, make Christmas joyous for his family once again? Featuring an original story and score, dazzling sets and costumes, and wondrous moments that make even the most cynical believe, this momentous celebration of the season leaves spirits high and captivates all with the splendor of Christmas.

The original stage production is in development with Sara Wordsworth (Broadway's In Transit, Disney's Frozen JR., Disney Cruise Line's Frozen, Beauty and the Beast, and Aladdin) as writer and lyricist, Russ Kaplan (Broadway's In Transit, Dear Albert Einstein) as composer, and Sam Scalamoni (Elf the Musical, Disney's Beauty and the Beast, Nickelodeon's StoryTime Live) attached to direct.

THE ELF ON THE SHELF: A CHRISTMAS MUSICAL is a creative collaboration between CCA & B and Mills Entertainment.

The new musical production, inspired by the hugely popular tradition and appeal surrounding The Elf on the Shelf, plans to kick-off its nationwide holiday tour this year, giving children and their families the opportunity to be part of an unforgettable live theatrical experience. Cities will be announced in the coming months, with tickets going onsale in summer.

For more information, please visit THE ELF ON THE SHELF: A CHRISTMAS MUSICAL tour website at www.elfontheshelfmusical.com.

The Elf on the Shelf, published by CCA and B and written by Carol Aebersold and Chanda A. Bell, is a best-selling Christmas picture book that comes complete with one of Santa's Scout Elves. Capturing the hearts of children everywhere, the magical Scout Elves help Santa manage his nice list by taking note of a family's Christmas adventures, and then report them back to Santa. Each morning, the Scout Elf returns to its family and perches in a new spot, waiting for someone to spot them. Children love to wake up and race around the house looking for the Scout Elf each morning. www.elfontheshelf.com





